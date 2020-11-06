Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball back at work after unscheduled break

NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team is trying to make up for lost time while not obsessing over the time that has been lost.
“We’re well rested, I tell you that,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said Friday. “It’s been good to get back on the court.”
The Redbirds returned to practice Monday for the first time in two weeks because a staff member who had been practicing with the team contracted COVID-19.
We're just gettin' started 😈🏀#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/RnkOGIQ7QO— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) October 16, 2020
No ISU players tested positive, but nine were placed in quarantine as were additional staff members because of contact with the infected person.
The four remaining players participated in skill workouts, but “we were very limited in what you could do,” said Gillespie.
Now that the Redbirds are back together as a complete team, preparation for the Nov. 25 season opener at Northern Illinois has accelerated. But how fast is too fast?
“We go back to trying to control what we can control,” said the ISU coach. “The staff has done a good job. We can’t complain. It’s how do we get our players ready. What is a bare minimum we need our players to know at both ends of the floor to be successful against Northern Illinois?”
Gillespie said her team is usually a work in progress during the nonconference season.
“That will be more evident this year. We have new faces and we’re trying to find our identity as a team,” she said. “Every day is so incredibly precious to get everything in. We’re trying to shake off the rust and get back into rhythm.”
According to Gillespie, the Redbirds were rounding into form before the layoff. And while ISU returned to the court Monday, they did not practice Tuesday because of Election Day.
“It was one of those days you leave practice thinking we’re finally getting into a groove and really seeing some positives,” said Gillespie. “The next day we were shut down for two weeks.”
The players subject to the quarantine were confined to their residences so they “are a little bit out of shape,” Gillespie said.
The ISU coach credited seniors Paige Saylor and JuJu Redmond for their leadership and “being outstanding through all the ups and downs.”
Gillespie classified it as a “silver lining” that Saylor and Redmond both plan to return to play in 2021-22. The NCAA has granted an eligibility waiver to all players this season because of the pandemic.
“Both of them approached me right after the ruling came out,” said Gillespie. “I told them of course we want you to be part of the program next year.”
The Redbirds have five nonconference games scheduled before the Dec. 31 Missouri Valley Conference opener against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
After facing Northern Illinois, ISU will play at Tulsa on Nov. 28. The first home game is set for Dec. 2 against Dayton before a trip to Western Illinois on Dec. 13. Saint Louis will visit Redbird Arena on Dec. 20.
The Redbirds are hoping to add another home game.
“I would also love to win Powerball too. I don’t know what’s going to happen first,” Gillespie joked. “I have a lot of hopes and dreams. Another home game is one of them.”
