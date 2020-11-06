Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball back at work after unscheduled break

Gillespie said her team is usually a work in progress during the nonconference season.

“That will be more evident this year. We have new faces and we’re trying to find our identity as a team,” she said. “Every day is so incredibly precious to get everything in. We’re trying to shake off the rust and get back into rhythm.”

According to Gillespie, the Redbirds were rounding into form before the layoff. And while ISU returned to the court Monday, they did not practice Tuesday because of Election Day.

“It was one of those days you leave practice thinking we’re finally getting into a groove and really seeing some positives,” said Gillespie. “The next day we were shut down for two weeks.”

The players subject to the quarantine were confined to their residences so they “are a little bit out of shape,” Gillespie said.

The ISU coach credited seniors Paige Saylor and JuJu Redmond for their leadership and “being outstanding through all the ups and downs.”

Gillespie classified it as a “silver lining” that Saylor and Redmond both plan to return to play in 2021-22. The NCAA has granted an eligibility waiver to all players this season because of the pandemic.