Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball back together and eyeing MVC play

The next day, two Omaha players tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the Redbirds nixed a Dec. 19 home game with Green Bay. And that game had been finalized only after a Dec. 20 contest versus Saint Louis was canceled because of COVID concerns within the Billikens.

“Green Bay would have been a really good opponent to give us a good gauge,” said the ISU coach.

No Redbird players or staff tested positive after the Omaha game. But instead of trying to squeeze another game in right before or after Christmas, Gillespie sent her players home for the holiday on Dec. 19.

The team returned to campus Saturday. After a round of testing yielded no positives, ISU practiced for the first time in more than a week Sunday.

“The first one was all about us, just trying to get everyone’s legs and lungs back. Now we’re shifting gears and preparing for Valpo,” Gillespie said. “I’m a big believer there are some times you need a break to be around family.

"The kids came back excited. The most important time of the year is the next three months.”

According to Gillespie, the latest shutdown was most difficult for her players.