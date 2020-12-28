Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball back together and eyeing MVC play

NORMAL — Kristen Gillespie derives both encouragement and discouragement from her Illinois State women’s basketball team’s 3-0 record.
The Redbirds have been sharp while running up victories of 45, 31 and 30 points. Yet ISU has played the least nonconference games of any Missouri Valley Conference team while losing five contests to pandemic-related cancellations.
“As a person who likes to control things, there is so much I can’t control,” Gillespie said Monday. “Teams that have had more games go through different things. Maybe they’ve been down and had a comeback or late-game situations. We haven’t done that.”
With Friday’s 1 p.m. MVC opener against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena fast approaching, ISU has not played since a Dec. 17 win over Omaha.
The next day, two Omaha players tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the Redbirds nixed a Dec. 19 home game with Green Bay. And that game had been finalized only after a Dec. 20 contest versus Saint Louis was canceled because of COVID concerns within the Billikens.
“Green Bay would have been a really good opponent to give us a good gauge,” said the ISU coach.
No Redbird players or staff tested positive after the Omaha game. But instead of trying to squeeze another game in right before or after Christmas, Gillespie sent her players home for the holiday on Dec. 19.
The team returned to campus Saturday. After a round of testing yielded no positives, ISU practiced for the first time in more than a week Sunday.
“The first one was all about us, just trying to get everyone’s legs and lungs back. Now we’re shifting gears and preparing for Valpo,” Gillespie said. “I’m a big believer there are some times you need a break to be around family.
"The kids came back excited. The most important time of the year is the next three months.”
According to Gillespie, the latest shutdown was most difficult for her players.
“We had played games and got in a little bit of a routine,” she said. “They got a taste of normalcy and had some success.”
Gillespie is hopeful the MVC season will feature less interruptions because all league players and staff are wearing Kinexon bracelets that track close contact.
If someone tests positive, Valley programs will be able to check if anyone has had enough prolonged contact with that person that a quarantine is recommended.
Instead of the typical Friday-Sunday league schedule, MVC teams will play each other on back-to-back days at one location with the exception of one home-and-home series with a regional rival (Bradley in ISU’s case).
The Redbirds will take on Valparaiso at 1 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday before trips to Indiana State and Northern Iowa the following two weekends.
Averaging 84 points in the early going is particularly pleasing to a Redbird squad that lost its top two scorers from last season to graduation.
“A lot of players got some really good minutes to showcase what they can do,” said Gillespie. “Players are confident going into conference what their roles are and how they can contribute.”
Mary Crompton is 12 of 18 from 3-point range and tops the Redbirds at 15.0 points per outing. Terrion Moore is at 12.0 points with a team-high nine steals. DeAnna Wilson is at 10.5 points and JuJu Redmond at 10.3.
Another bright spot has been freshman Kate Bullman. At 6-foot-2, Bullman has already proved quite versatile with 27 points (9.0 average) and team bests of 19 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a reserve role.
“Kate is not even close to being what potentially she could be as a freshman,” Gillespie said. “We will rely on her heavily. She’s still learning every day.”
