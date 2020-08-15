Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball back together

“They could be in the running for Newcomer of the Year and make it a four-peat,” said Gillespie, who has coached the last three top newcomers. “Deanna is an athletic post who can sprint the floor and defend. Terrion is the most athletic guard we’ve had. She wants to be an impact player.”

At 6-foot-2, Wilson gives the Redbirds needed height as do freshmen Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor at 6-3, Kate Bullman at 6-2 and Fantasia Baines at 6-1.

“It’s such an adjustment for our newcomers, but they’ve exceeded my expectations at how quickly they are catching on to things,” Gillespie said. “We’re trying to get them acclimated with our terminology and expectations.”

The ISU coaching staff is allowed eight hours per week to work with their players with no more than four hours on the court. Gillespie is handing five of those hours to sports performance assistant Dan Lensby.

“Our conditioning and strength is all over the board,” said the ISU coach. “It’s been really hard for some of our kids. Across the country, there are different rules. Our kids from Chicago, there weren’t even baskets on the outdoor courts. You can’t hit fast forward. You have to be methodical.”