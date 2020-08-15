Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball back together

NORMAL — On March 12 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, the Illinois State women’s basketball team was preparing for its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener the next day when Coach Kristen Gillespie gathered her players to inform them of the tournament’s cancellation.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to wreak havoc on athletics at all levels in the following months, the Redbirds are back together and “cautiously optimistic,” according to Gillespie.
“I think about that day a lot. It was so sudden. We had our best hopes, but it wasn’t enough,” said now-senior guard Paige Saylor. “It was extremely disappointing because we knew we could win the whole thing. We were sad for our seniors. They didn’t know the last game they played was their last.”
The 2020-21 Redbirds have replaced four departed seniors with four newcomers. With a 19-10 record, ISU missed an opportunity for its 20th win in the MVC Tournament and enters Gillespie’s fourth season with high expectations.
Kristen Gillespie on the Illinois State victory. pic.twitter.com/MVKYEZPRjy— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 1, 2020
“It was awesome. I missed everybody so much,” Saylor said. “Normally, we only have a month off. We had four. I finally got to see the freshmen in person. We normally have time to bond over the summer. It’s nice to get to know them and get them acclimated to everything.”
ISU must replace two all-MVC picks in Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett, who combined to average 32.3 points and 12.8 rebounds.
“I think we’ll see a lot more in the 8-12 (point) range and not two at 16-18,” Gillespie said of her scoring. “It’s a fun thing for our staff because we’re going to look different.”
JuJu Redmond is the top returning offensive threat. The senior averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds on the season but scored 13.7 in MVC play and earned league Newcomer of the Year honors.
Saylor is back at point guard, while Mary Crompton set a school freshman record with 68 3-pointers while scoring 9.0 per outing.
Normal Community High School graduate Maya Wong redshirted last season and will assist Saylor at the point.
Guard Terrion Moore, who sat out last season as a transfer, and junior college forward Deanna Wilson figure to be key contributors.
“They could be in the running for Newcomer of the Year and make it a four-peat,” said Gillespie, who has coached the last three top newcomers. “Deanna is an athletic post who can sprint the floor and defend. Terrion is the most athletic guard we’ve had. She wants to be an impact player.”
At 6-foot-2, Wilson gives the Redbirds needed height as do freshmen Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor at 6-3, Kate Bullman at 6-2 and Fantasia Baines at 6-1.
“It’s such an adjustment for our newcomers, but they’ve exceeded my expectations at how quickly they are catching on to things,” Gillespie said. “We’re trying to get them acclimated with our terminology and expectations.”
The ISU coaching staff is allowed eight hours per week to work with their players with no more than four hours on the court. Gillespie is handing five of those hours to sports performance assistant Dan Lensby.
“Our conditioning and strength is all over the board,” said the ISU coach. “It’s been really hard for some of our kids. Across the country, there are different rules. Our kids from Chicago, there weren’t even baskets on the outdoor courts. You can’t hit fast forward. You have to be methodical.”
The Redbirds are healthy other than sophomore Hannah Kelle, who is recovering from a broken foot.
ISU’s season opener is Nov. 10, but adjustments from the pandemic could force a delay. The Redbirds have already lost a late November game against national power Stanford after the Pac 12 Conference shut down sports through the end of the year.
“We have to prepare like we’re opening on the 10th, but we don’t know,” Gillespie said. “Whether we start November 10th or January 10th, our goals are still the same. Every single day we want to take a step forward.”
We miss sports: Relive the ISU 2019-20 women's basketball season through photo galleries
We miss sports: Relive the Illinois State women's basketball season through photos
Illinois State women's basketball was covered all season long, courtesy of Photo Editor David Proeber and staff photographer Lewis Marien. Here's some of our photo galleries from their games.
ISU opened the season with an exhibition game against Division II program Lindenwood.
The Redbirds shook off a sluggish start to beat Western Illinois for a fifth straight win.
During an Education Day at Redbird Arena, ISU took Jackson State to school on the court.
ISU fell short to Interstate 74 rival Bradley, but junior college transfer JuJu Redmond was a bright spot in the game.
Planning to go into nursing school later this year, Lexi Wallen helped revive the 'Birds in a win over Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!