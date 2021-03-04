Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball closes regular season at Loyola

After Northern Iowa in fourth at 9-7 in the Valley, Loyola is tied for fifth with Bradley at 8-8.

The Ramblers have had about as much of a break even season as possible. They are 10-10 overall, average 59.0 points and give up 58.9.

“They are a really scrappy group. They do what they do and they do it very well,” Gillespie said. “They like to control the tempo and grind out games. Allison Day is one of the better post players in the league. They have a really solid group that complements each other.”

A 6-foot-1 junior, Day averages 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds. Ellie Rice, a 5-10 senior is next in scoring at 10.2.

“A big emphasis is the pace of our offense. We have to play at a high pace,” said Gillespie. “We’re at our best when we’re getting stops and getting out to run in transition.”

A strong finish also would enhance ISU's chances of being selected for the Women's National Invitation Tournament if the Redbirds don't claim the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that goes to the MVC Tournament champion.