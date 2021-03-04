Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball closes regular season at Loyola

CHICAGO — The Illinois State women’s basketball team’s seed for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament could land anywhere from second to fifth depending on the outcome of Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. games against Loyola at Gentile Arena.
“Probably about half the conference is playing for seeding,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “There is a ton at stake, not only for us but Loyola.”
The Redbirds have won three straight games to elevate their records to 13-6 overall and 10-6 in the MVC.
“You always want to be playing well at this time and go into the conference tournament with a lot of confidence,” said Gillespie.
Missouri State has clinched the regular season championship and the top MVC Tournament seed with a 14-0 record. Drake is second at 10-6. The Redbirds would win a tiebreaker with the Bulldogs.
“We can only control what we do. Some other things would have to happen for us to get second,” the ISU coach said. “We’re just worried about playing really well (Friday) and then try to find a way to win another one Saturday. If we do that, the seedings will take care of themselves.”
Senior JuJu Redmond tops the Redbirds in scoring (14.0) and rebounding (6.3).
Sophomore Mary Crompton adds 11.8 points per outing and is the MVC’s most accurate 3-point shooter at 46.2 percent. Crompton is already ninth on ISU’s career 3-pointers list with 124.
Terrion Moore chips in 11.0 points and leads ISU with 35 steals. DeAnna Wilson contributes 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds and has averaged 10.0 points over the past five games.
“It takes a little bit of time. She’s new to our program and new to our system,” Gillespie said of Wilson. “We had so many starts and stops with COVID. She’s getting into a good rhythm at both ends of the floor, and she’s done a better job staying out of foul trouble.”
Wilson agrees with Gillespie that a heartbreaking one-point loss to Missouri State on Feb. 13 was the beginning of the Redbirds reaching a new level of performance.
“Our confidence is pretty high. We lost to Missouri State, but that fueled us to play a better game of basketball,” said Wilson. “We’re hoping to get two wins in a row (at Loyola) and secure our spot.”
After Northern Iowa in fourth at 9-7 in the Valley, Loyola is tied for fifth with Bradley at 8-8.
The Ramblers have had about as much of a break even season as possible. They are 10-10 overall, average 59.0 points and give up 58.9.
“They are a really scrappy group. They do what they do and they do it very well,” Gillespie said. “They like to control the tempo and grind out games. Allison Day is one of the better post players in the league. They have a really solid group that complements each other.”
A 6-foot-1 junior, Day averages 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds. Ellie Rice, a 5-10 senior is next in scoring at 10.2.
“A big emphasis is the pace of our offense. We have to play at a high pace,” said Gillespie. “We’re at our best when we’re getting stops and getting out to run in transition.”
A strong finish also would enhance ISU's chances of being selected for the Women's National Invitation Tournament if the Redbirds don't claim the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that goes to the MVC Tournament champion.
“I would like to think so with our NET ranking,” Gillespie said. “That’s another reason this weekend is so important to us. We’re playing for something this program hasn’t done in awhile, postseason play.”