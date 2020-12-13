Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball cruises past Western Illinois

MACOMB — Mary Crompton and DeAnna Wilson each scored 14 points as Illinois State's women's basketball team rolled to an 85-55 nonconference victory over Western Illinois on Sunday at Western Hall.

The Redbirds, who improved to 2-0, also received 10 points and three assists from redshirt freshman Maya Wong.

The Leathernecks (0-6) jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first seven minutes before the Redbirds took control with a 12-0 run that included a pair of triples from Crompton and back-to-back field goals from Wilson to finish the first quarter.

ISU held the Leathernecks to five second-quarter points while taking a 38-23 halftime lead. The Redbirds never let Western back into the game, gradually building to the 30-point gap at the end.

"I’m very pleased with the outcome of this game and that we were able to get everyone in and some significant minutes," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "I thought DeAnna Wilson gave us great minutes in her first action — same for Maya Wong as well. They really came ready to play today.”

Kate Bullman, Lexy Koudelka, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor and Juliunn Redmond all grabbed six rebounds for ISU. Redmond also led the team with five assists.