Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball game against Green Bay canceled

NORMAL — Less than 48 hours after it was scheduled, Illinois State's women's basketball game against Green Bay set for Saturday has been canceled.
ISU was forced to make that change Friday after positive COVID-19 tests among the Omaha team and resulting contact tracing.
The Redbirds defeated Omaha, 69-38, Thursday at Redbird Arena.
🆗 @katebullman33, 🆗!— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) December 17, 2020
The freshman tied for the team-high of 11 points, draining 3-of-4 triples on the day, also adding four rebounds and three blocks.#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/Ovcn5J0WSo
A decision on when ISU will resume team activities will be made following additional testing.
The cancellation is the fifth of the season for the Redbirds, who have won all three of the games they have been able to play.
ISU's next scheduled game is now the Jan. 1 Missouri Valley Conference opener against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena.
