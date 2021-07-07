Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball has good 'vibe' about it

NORMAL – Kristen Gillespie and her Illinois State women’s basketball coaching staff set out on the recruiting trail for the first time in 16 months earlier this week.

“Online (evaluating) is good, but nothing beats sitting in the gym,” Gillespie said of the easing of NCAA pandemic restrictions. “We’re so excited to see kids play live.”

Gillespie was equally enthused about seeing her current Redbirds play live in recent summer workouts.

“We’ve got something good going on over here,” said the ISU coach. “It’s a different level of competitiveness with this group. It’s so much fun.”

The Redbirds posted a 16-9 record last season that included a disappointing first round Missouri Valley Conference Tournament loss but a Women’s National Invitation Tournament bid that was the program’s first postseason appearance since 2012-13.

“It’s been awesome. I really like the vibe of this team,” said Gillespie, who is entering her fifth season as Redbird coach with a 68-47 record. “The returners have all gotten better, and the newcomers are pushing the returners. It’s only a month in, but I’m having a ton of fun being around these kids. It’s a really good chemistry so far.”

ISU is adjusting to significant offseason turnover. Four-year starting guard Paige Saylor has graduated. Starter Terrion Moore and reserves Ally Gietzel and Cameron Call have transferred.

On the plus side is the addition of Arkansas State transfer guard Jada Stinson and the arrival of freshmen Kenzie Bowers, Chloe Van Zeeland, Lexi Boles and Lauren Cohen.

Stinson, however, is the lone Redbird who has not been participating in summer workouts with the team. She played for Puerto Rico in June during the AmeriCup Tournament and is a candidate for the Puerto Rican Olympic team.

“She will find out in the next week or so if she makes the Olympic team. Regardless of the outcome, she is starting to build her identity within their Olympic program,” Gillespie said of Stinson, who averaged 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds for Arkansas State last season.

“She’s doing some pretty cool things. We’re trying to keep her in the loop with different things.”

The Redbirds’ most experienced returners are senior JuJu Redmond and junior Mary Crompton.

A first team all-MVC all-star, Redmond averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season and is taking advantage of the pandemic-related bonus year of eligibility. Crompton scored at an 11.1 clip and shot 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

“She (Redmond) knows this is her last year. She wants to make the most of it,” said Gillespie. “She does a nice job of setting the tone of how hard we have to work to achieve the things we want to achieve.”

Although Normal’s Maya Wong is the heir apparent to Saylor, Gillespie doesn’t plan to exclusively use one point guard. Stinson, Crompton and Bowers are likely to be utilized as ballhandlers as well.

“Maya is playing really well,” said the ISU coach. “But we want to have multiple players having the ball. We want to put as many skilled guards on the floor who can shoot it and dribble it. We’re getting to a point we have a lot of different pieces whether we need to play big or play small.”

Gillespie also noted the progress of sophomore Kate Bullman, the continued development of junior DeAnna Wilson, the leadership of senior Kayel Newland and the rebounding of sophomore Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor.

The ISU coach said the schedule for the upcoming season is nearing completion.

The nonconference schedule will feature home games against Purdue, Dayton and Saint Louis as well as a road trip to Wisconsin.

“The scheduling has kicked up a notch,” said Gillespie. “We’re in a position to not go too crazy but take the next step in our nonconference schedule.”

