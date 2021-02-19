Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball holds off Drake surge for victory

NORMAL — The third quarter was a high-speed ride with a pleasant breeze blowing in the face of the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The fourth quarter was a white-knuckle adventure down a snowy, slippery highway.
Yet after seeing Drake shrink a 16-point ISU advantage to four, the Redbirds brought home a 76-68 Missouri Valley Conference on Friday at Redbird Arena on Play4Kay Day.
Redmond to Koudelka for an Illinois State first quarter basket. pic.twitter.com/g6QKQSp80s— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 19, 2021
“We knew this would be a big weekend. Did we do everything perfect? Gosh, no. But we did enough,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie, who played for Coach Kay Yow at North Carolina State.
“I was told the last time we beat Drake it was a Play4Kay game (for cancer research). Maybe Coach Yow was smiling down on us. Whatever it was, it was something special.”
ISU snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Bulldogs with their first win in the rivalry since Jan. 3, 2014 while improving to 11-6 overall and 8-6 in the MVC. The teams meet again Saturday at 4 p.m.
ISU led 64-48 after a Paige Saylor driving basket with 7:02 remaining. But the Bulldogs (12-9, 10-4) drained 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the final quarter, and a Maddie Monahan trey brought Drake within 69-64 at the 2:34 mark.
Two Allie Wooldridge free throws with 1:40 showing whittled the ISU lead to 70-66.
But after missing three of four previous foul shots, Saylor connected on two from the line. After a miss by Drake’s Kierra Collier, Saylor sank two more for a 74-66 cushion with 1:14 left.
“I stepped up to the line confident,” Saylor said. “I knew I was going to knock them down for my teammates.”
Two DeAnna Wilson free throws pushed the Redbird lead to 10, and this late lead was not getting away after a four-point edge in the final 30 seconds over Missouri State disintegrated into a one-point loss last Saturday.
“I’m really proud of our team. Last Saturday was gut wrenching,” said Gillespie. “Our team really came back Monday and was on a mission.”
The win was particularly special for Saylor, ISU’s lone four-year Redbird player. Saylor agonized over a narrow loss to the Bulldogs her freshman season and didn’t return to the ISU locker room for several minutes afterward in 2018.
“That was one of the toughest losses. I took that one to heart,” Saylor said. “We had it till the last two minutes, but we didn’t have the depth at the time. Every time we play Drake, I think of how I felt losing that close game.”
The Redbirds led 39-35 at the half with Mary Crompton scoring 10 of her 16 points.
ISU seized control in the third quarter as JuJu Redmond, who was limited to three first-half points, scored nine and Crompton tossed in two 3-pointers as the Redbirds carried a 62-46 advantage into the final 10 minutes.
“Our execution, we really ran our offense pretty well. We found some open shooters, and I thought we defended,” said Gillespie. “When the game is on the line, Ju is really competitive. We ask a lot of her and she never shies away.”
Drake sophomore Grace Berg matched her season average with 16 points. Eleven of those came in the first half when ISU’s Terrion Moore was limited to six minutes after picking up her second foul.
“T makes a difference how we guard her (Berg),” Gillespie said. “She got her hands on a ton of balls. They were not able to just throw it in to her. They had to do something different.”
.@TMTH_T with the steal and layup on the other end to start things off for the 'Birds!— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) February 19, 2021
📺 | https://t.co/jAXYcOoY3W
ISU 2, DU 0 | 8:28 1Q#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/kONtKrwG9x
Redmond finished with 12 points and Moore 10 with Saylor and Wilson chipping in nine each. Wilson’s seven rebounds helped ISU to a 33-32 edge on the boards.
Monahan contributed 15 points and six assists for Drake. Wooldridge had 11 points and Collier 10.
The Bulldogs were 9 of 16 from 3-point range (56 percent) and 25 of 55 overall (45.5 percent). ISU shot 49 percent from the floor (26 of 53) and committed 17 turnovers, four fewer than Drake.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt