Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball holds off Drake surge for victory

The Redbirds led 39-35 at the half with Mary Crompton scoring 10 of her 16 points.

ISU seized control in the third quarter as JuJu Redmond, who was limited to three first-half points, scored nine and Crompton tossed in two 3-pointers as the Redbirds carried a 62-46 advantage into the final 10 minutes.

“Our execution, we really ran our offense pretty well. We found some open shooters, and I thought we defended,” said Gillespie. “When the game is on the line, Ju is really competitive. We ask a lot of her and she never shies away.”

Drake sophomore Grace Berg matched her season average with 16 points. Eleven of those came in the first half when ISU’s Terrion Moore was limited to six minutes after picking up her second foul.

“T makes a difference how we guard her (Berg),” Gillespie said. “She got her hands on a ton of balls. They were not able to just throw it in to her. They had to do something different.”

Redmond finished with 12 points and Moore 10 with Saylor and Wilson chipping in nine each. Wilson’s seven rebounds helped ISU to a 33-32 edge on the boards.

Monahan contributed 15 points and six assists for Drake. Wooldridge had 11 points and Collier 10.