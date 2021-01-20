Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball hosts Abby Feit, Evansville

NORMAL – Through six Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball games, Illinois State’s top five scorers are all perimeter players.
Does that mean the Redbirds need more of an inside presence entering 4 p.m. games against Evansville on Thursday and Friday at Redbird Arena?
“It’s no secret our post play hasn’t been where we need it to be,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie acknowledged. “We’ve had the luxury the last three years of Simone (Goods) and Lexi (Wallen) being really dominant. We’ve got to get the newcomers better, and we’ve got to get them confidence. They’re not there yet.”
The lack of a full nonconference schedule and several pandemic-related shutdowns have robbed the Redbirds of valuable practice time and game experience.
Yet Gillespie insists “we’ve had plenty of days to practice. Sometimes you’ve got to go out and do it. That’s where we’re at right now.”
ISU’s post group includes 6-foot-2 junior Lexy Koudelka, 6-2 sophomore transfer DeAnna Wilson, 6-2 freshman Kate Bullman and 6-3 freshman Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor.
“It’s just a confidence thing with a lot of our post players. They need to see the ball go in the basket a couple times,” Gillespie said. “With all our post players, we’re trying to simplify everything. We need to do a couple things with each player to help them have success.”
Koudelka is averaging 4.9 points overall as the Redbirds stand at 6-3 and 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference but is limited by a chronic knee issue.
“I know she wants to play more. That’s on me,” said Gillespie. “I’ve been so cautious and hesitant. I’ve been keeping her to 15-18 minutes.”
Wilson is a promising transfer from Moberly Area Community College, where she averaged 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in her only juco season.
“The biggest adjustment is defensive concepts (on both ends of the floor),” Wilson said. “It’s a little more physical. It’s something I have to get used to. They do a good job simulating it in practice, but I have to carry it over into the game.”
Wilson’s scoring sits at 7.3 overall and 6.2 in MVC action.
“It’s been strange. She’s had a couple good looks, but she just rushed things instead of taking her time evaluating where the defense is,” said Gillespie. “It’s like the ball burns a hole in her hands, and it’s how quickly can I get a shot up.”
Gillespie wants Bullman, who is also a threat to shoot from 3-point range, to temporarily abandon back to the basket play and face up her defender.
McGinnis-Taylor has received the least playing time of the four, a total of 40 minutes over six games.
“Jas was probably our best post player today (in practice),” Gillespie said. “She’s going to play this week. We have to give her some opportunities to have success, and they have been earned. She’s an unbelievable rebounder.”
Evansville won four of five nonconference games but is 4-7 overall with an 0-6 MVC ledger.
The Purple Aces are led by Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit. The 6-1 sophomore averages 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.
“Abby is a three-level scorer. When she’s feeling it, the ball is up so quickly,” said Gillespie. “She can drive and post up. She’s a tough matchup. It will be a team effort on Abby, but we’re pretty familiar with her.”
A’Niah Griffin is Evansville’s No. 2 scorer at 10.0 but has not played since Jan. 7. ISU is preparing to face Griffin but is unsure if she will play, according to Gillespie.
