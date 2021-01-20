Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball hosts Abby Feit, Evansville

“It’s just a confidence thing with a lot of our post players. They need to see the ball go in the basket a couple times,” Gillespie said. “With all our post players, we’re trying to simplify everything. We need to do a couple things with each player to help them have success.”

Koudelka is averaging 4.9 points overall as the Redbirds stand at 6-3 and 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference but is limited by a chronic knee issue.

“I know she wants to play more. That’s on me,” said Gillespie. “I’ve been so cautious and hesitant. I’ve been keeping her to 15-18 minutes.”

Wilson is a promising transfer from Moberly Area Community College, where she averaged 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in her only juco season.

“The biggest adjustment is defensive concepts (on both ends of the floor),” Wilson said. “It’s a little more physical. It’s something I have to get used to. They do a good job simulating it in practice, but I have to carry it over into the game.”

Wilson’s scoring sits at 7.3 overall and 6.2 in MVC action.