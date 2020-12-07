Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball lands two commitments for class of 2022

NORMAL — Having just secured its 2021 recruiting class in November, the Illinois State women’s basketball team has two commitments already for 2022.
High school juniors Abbie Aalsma of Waupun, Wis., and Taylor Veach of DeWitt, Iowa, both have announced their intention to sign with the Redbirds.
The 5-foot-9 Aalsma was the East Central Conference’s Player of the Year as a sophomore after averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 assists. She also won the award as a freshman.
“I felt really confident,” Aalsma said of making her decision before her sophomore season began. “You could tell they wanted me. They came to every game in my AAU season.
"They have a really good team. I love the atmosphere and the coaches. I visited there before I committed, and I could see myself practicing there.”
Aalsma is a combination guard who could play the point or off the ball.
“My game is basically being a good teammate,” she said. “I like moving off the ball. I can get shots as a point guard, but I like to be able to start the offense and get things going and get other people shots.”
Aalsma began her third year as a starter at Waupun, which is located about 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee, with a 30-point performance that boosted her career total beyond 1,000.
“She faces defenses night in, night out that most kids don’t,” Waupun coach and Abbie’s father Tim Aalsma told the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen last March.
“That’s been her biggest area of growth this year, is being able to recognize that — and her assist and rebounding totals went up in line with that. What gets overlooked with her a lot is her ability to change the game defensively.”
Aalsma is ranked as the No. 6 junior in Wisconsin by prepgirlshoops.com.
Veach is 5-11 and also has started since her freshman year. She recently choose ISU with Wyoming and South Dakota her other finalists.
“The coaches are so light hearted and easy to talk to,” Veach said. “It’s not always about basketball. They want to know you and what makes you who you are. I had a close bond with them from the start, and the players all seem to love the coaches.”
Veach averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a sophomore and opened her junior season with a 27-point effort.
Central DeWitt, which is located about 20 minutes from the Iowa portion of the Quad Cities, uses Veach all over the court.
“I play the one through five (positions), whatever they need,” said Veach. “I think my strongest point is I’m versatile. I can play on the wing and also find a mismatch and take them inside. I want to incorporate the mid-range (scoring). You’re a strong threat if you can play at all levels. ”
Veach sees ISU as an excellent choice because she isn’t sure at this point what major she wants to pursue.
“Education wise, they have a lot of options,” she said.
ISU coach Kristen Gillespie is prohibited by NCAA rules from discussing recruits until they sign a national letter of intent.
