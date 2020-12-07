Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball lands two commitments for class of 2022

Aalsma began her third year as a starter at Waupun, which is located about 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee, with a 30-point performance that boosted her career total beyond 1,000.

“She faces defenses night in, night out that most kids don’t,” Waupun coach and Abbie’s father Tim Aalsma told the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen last March.

“That’s been her biggest area of growth this year, is being able to recognize that — and her assist and rebounding totals went up in line with that. What gets overlooked with her a lot is her ability to change the game defensively.”

Aalsma is ranked as the No. 6 junior in Wisconsin by prepgirlshoops.com.

Veach is 5-11 and also has started since her freshman year. She recently choose ISU with Wyoming and South Dakota her other finalists.

“The coaches are so light hearted and easy to talk to,” Veach said. “It’s not always about basketball. They want to know you and what makes you who you are. I had a close bond with them from the start, and the players all seem to love the coaches.”