Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball looks to rebound at Indiana State

Lessons learned came at the high cost of two defeats last weekend for the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
In their first action since Dec. 17, the Redbirds dropped 82-71 and 72-67 decisions to Northern Iowa.
“That was a really tough first-round draw. They had played seven games,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said of opening the Missouri Valley Conference season on the road.
“We hadn’t played in 15 days and that showed. They were in better shape than us, and it looked like they had been tested. We hadn’t been there yet.”
The Redbirds try to put that unpleasant experience behind them Thursday and Friday with a pair of 5 p.m. games against Indiana State at Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind. Both contests will be streamed on ESPN3.
“The first two were challenging games,” said senior JuJu Redmond, who paced ISU with 34 points in the two encounters with UNI. “We came in this week and worked really hard to fix the things we need to fix. We have to trust each other and trust what the coach has planned for us."
Gillespie felt her team looked “fatigued” in the first game in Cedar Falls.
“They got a lot of points in transition. Where fatigue creeps up on you is communication. Our talk wasn’t there,” she said. “The second day was better. We’re not far off, just a little bit behind.”
The Redbirds had won their three nonconference games by 30 or more points but had five other games canceled by COVID-19 concerns.
𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙥: Check out highlights from Thursday's 69-38 win over Omaha! 🏀— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) December 21, 2020
🎬@Redbird_Pro
#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/AxcH527Nry
“We’ve grown a lot and learned a lot. There’s nothing we can do about it,” said Gillespie. “We’ve can’t make excuses. We’ve got to get better. I love our team. When all is said and done, I think we’re going to be really good.”
Indiana State is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the MVC after splitting two games at Loyola. The Sycamores prevailed, 63-48, in the opener before suffering a 59-52 loss.
“They have athleticism. We are really going to have to guard,” Gillespie said. “They are really dynamic at the perimeter spot.”
Jamyra McChristine, a 6-foot-1 senior, paces Indiana State at 10.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per outing. McChristine has pulled half her 56 rebounds from the offensive glass.
“She’s really tough,” said the Redbird coach. “It’s going to be a group effort with her. We have to make it really hard with her post touches and keep her off the glass.”
The Sycamores also rely on 5-6 sophomore Caitlin Anderson (10.0 points), 5-10 junior Essy Latu (9.7), 5-5 sophomore Sommer Pitzer (8.3) and 6-0 sophomore Adrian Folks (7.9, 5.3 rebounds).
Redmond is atop the Redbird scoring chart at 13.0 with sophomore guard Mary Crompton and junior guard Terrion Moore both at 11.6.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt