Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball looks to rebound at Indiana State

Gillespie felt her team looked “fatigued” in the first game in Cedar Falls.

“They got a lot of points in transition. Where fatigue creeps up on you is communication. Our talk wasn’t there,” she said. “The second day was better. We’re not far off, just a little bit behind.”

The Redbirds had won their three nonconference games by 30 or more points but had five other games canceled by COVID-19 concerns.

“We’ve grown a lot and learned a lot. There’s nothing we can do about it,” said Gillespie. “We’ve can’t make excuses. We’ve got to get better. I love our team. When all is said and done, I think we’re going to be really good.”

Indiana State is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the MVC after splitting two games at Loyola. The Sycamores prevailed, 63-48, in the opener before suffering a 59-52 loss.

“They have athleticism. We are really going to have to guard,” Gillespie said. “They are really dynamic at the perimeter spot.”