Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball makes plans to catch up

NORMAL — Feeling “a tad bit behind” is an uncomfortable sensation for Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie.
Yet after various factors led to three weeks of inactivity in late August and early September, that’s where the Redbirds find themselves after Wednesday’s first official practice at Redbird Arena.
JuJu Redmond puts in a shot on the first official day of Illinois State women's basketball practice Wednesday at Redbird Arena. pic.twitter.com/A4KcCKhYGo— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 14, 2020
“We’re just behind. There’s nothing we can do about it,” Gillespie said. “This is a very unique year of trying to control what we can.
"The kids are doing everything they can to try to make up for it, but there’s no fast forward button. You’ve got to go through it.”
Gillespie also expressed confidence in a group she has witnessed as “more athletic this year. Our staff has to do a great job of getting everyone prepared. We’re just a tad bit behind, but we’re going to be all right.”
The ISU coach doesn’t expect the team’s newcomers to pick things up as quickly as veterans JuJu Redmond, Paige Saylor and Mary Crompton.
“They have played a lot of minutes. They know what needs to be done at both ends,” said Gillespie. “A lot of players are transitioning from a limited role to more minutes or are newcomers.
Support Local Journalism
"It’s offensive timing, that flow of playing with each other and knowing where to go in our motion offense. That's coming along.”
Junior Kayel Newland, who played in 20 of ISU’s 29 games last season, saw progress Wednesday.
“We really started making strides defensively and offensively and building our chemistry,” Newland said. “Now that we’re able to practice back to back, we can work on things with each other. We didn’t get to do our normal spring skills workouts.”
Newland also has noticed a faster pace.
"Everybody on this team can run in transition," she said. "We've worked a lot on transition, and it's better than it has been. It's exciting for us to play fast. I feel like we have a shot to be really good this year."
Among the newcomers — at least to playing in games — are guards Terrion Moore, a transfer from Little Rock who sat out last season, and Maya Wong, a redshirt freshman from Normal Community High School.
Gillespie anticipates playing six nonconference games before the Dec. 31 opening of the Missouri Valley Conference season against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
While all contracts have yet to be finalized, the Redbirds expect to open the season on the road Nov. 25 against Northern Illinois with the first home contest coming the weekend after Thanksgiving.
ISU will face North Dakota, Dayton and Saint Louis at Redbird Arena, while also making trips to Western Illinois and Southern Illinois Edwardsville.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!