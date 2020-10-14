Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball makes plans to catch up

“They have played a lot of minutes. They know what needs to be done at both ends,” said Gillespie. “A lot of players are transitioning from a limited role to more minutes or are newcomers.

"It’s offensive timing, that flow of playing with each other and knowing where to go in our motion offense. That's coming along.”

Junior Kayel Newland, who played in 20 of ISU’s 29 games last season, saw progress Wednesday.

“We really started making strides defensively and offensively and building our chemistry,” Newland said. “Now that we’re able to practice back to back, we can work on things with each other. We didn’t get to do our normal spring skills workouts.”

Newland also has noticed a faster pace.

"Everybody on this team can run in transition," she said. "We've worked a lot on transition, and it's better than it has been. It's exciting for us to play fast. I feel like we have a shot to be really good this year."

Among the newcomers — at least to playing in games — are guards Terrion Moore, a transfer from Little Rock who sat out last season, and Maya Wong, a redshirt freshman from Normal Community High School.