Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball opens WNIT play against Tulane

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Illinois State women’s basketball team had a sinking feeling after an upset loss in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last week.
A lifeline has been tossed to the Redbirds in the form of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
“You always want to keep playing,” ISU senior guard Paige Saylor said. “We’re definitely super excited to get a chance to play in the WNIT.”
The 15-7 Redbirds face 17-8 Tulane on Friday in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal game of the Memphis Regional, which will be held about 30 miles east of Memphis at My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville.
The arena is on the campus of Collierville High School, the largest high school in the state.
ISU also will play Saturday against either Samford or Mississippi at 2 p.m. (consolation game) or 8 p.m. (regional semifinal).
The Redbirds are appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2013.
“It’s awesome,” said Saylor, the lone ISU player who has been on the roster all four years of Coach Kristen Gillespie’s tenure. “It shows hard word does pay off. If you’re consistent with the effort you put in, it will pay off in the end.”
The Redbirds were the No. 3 seed in the MVC Tournament and had won five straight games before a one-point loss to sixth-seeded Loyola.
“That game kind of made us hungry again,” Saylor said. “We hadn’t lost in a hot second. To lose the first game of the conference tournament starts a fire within yourself and the team.”
First team Valley all-star JuJu Redmond scored 23 points in the loss to Loyola.
2️⃣3️⃣ for 2️⃣3️⃣@Jujujuju_22 matched her career-high of 23 points in last night’s quarterfinal, also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. #BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/w4lPgIZAan— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) March 13, 2021
“JuJu was absolutely outstanding in Moline,” said Gillespie. “Both her and Paige are playing with a great sense of urgency. We only had three who had played in Moline before. We lose sight of that a little bit. This is a huge step for our program.”
Tulane is led by American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Jerkaila Jordan. The 5-foot-9 guard averages 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while pacing the Green Wave with 54 steals.
“We will have our hands full with her,” Gillespie said. “It will be a challenge, but an exciting one.”
Gillespie expects Tulane to apply considerable defensive pressure.
“They are extremely athletic, and they are going to press all over the place,” said the ISU coach. “They use their defense to infuse their offense. They’re going to get out and run and play really up tempo.”
Krystal Freeman, a 6-0 senior, adds 12.6 points and a team-best 7.8 rebounds for Tulane. Arsula Clark, a 5-9 senior, chips in 11.7 points.
“We have to take care of the ball and we have to rebound,” Gillespie said.
Redmond’s 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds top the Redbirds. Terrion Moore contributes 10.9 points, Mary Crompton 10.8 and DeAnna Wilson 9.0.
ISU and Tulane have met twice previously.
The Green Wave prevailed in the 2008 preseason WNIT, while the Redbirds won the initial matchup in 1978.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt