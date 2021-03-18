Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball opens WNIT play against Tulane

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Illinois State women’s basketball team had a sinking feeling after an upset loss in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last week.

A lifeline has been tossed to the Redbirds in the form of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

“You always want to keep playing,” ISU senior guard Paige Saylor said. “We’re definitely super excited to get a chance to play in the WNIT.”

The 15-7 Redbirds face 17-8 Tulane on Friday in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal game of the Memphis Regional, which will be held about 30 miles east of Memphis at My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville.

The arena is on the campus of Collierville High School, the largest high school in the state.

ISU also will play Saturday against either Samford or Mississippi at 2 p.m. (consolation game) or 8 p.m. (regional semifinal).

The Redbirds are appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2013.