Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball picked for WNIT
breaking

Lexy Koudelka

Lexy Koudelka (5) is surrounded by other Illinois State women's basketball starters JuJu Redmond, Mary Crompton, Paige Saylor (14) and Terrion Moore before the beginning of a recent game. The Redbirds will continue their season on Friday in the WNIT.

 Illinois State photo

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball season isn't over quite yet.

After a disappointing first round loss in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last Friday, the Redbird season will continue in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

ISU has a 15-7 record and was among 23 at-large teams chosen for the 32-team tournament. Drake also made the field from the MVC.

The Redbirds' first-round opponent was not yet known at Pantagraph press time. Check pantagraph.com for more information.

Play begins Friday at regionals located in Rockford, Memphis, Tenn., Charlotte, N.C., and Fort Worth, Texas.

Each team is guaranteed two games in the tournament.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

