Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball regroups to face nationally ranked Missouri State

NORMAL – A second half that saw the Illinois State women’s basketball team score a paltry 14 points last Saturday still tugs at Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie.
“You think you hold a team to 43 points (you win) … it’s not even a no brainer,” Gillespie said of last Saturday’s 43-41 loss to an under .500 Southern Illinois team that was without its best player. “We missed three point blank layups in six seconds. That’s how the game went. We didn’t deserve to win. We were just in a funk. I wish I had a better answer.”
ISU can’t afford to wallow in an unexpected defeat with nationally ranked Missouri State coming to Redbird Arena for 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference games Friday and Saturday.
Ranked 23rd and 25th in the two major national polls, the Bears are 11-2 overall and lead the MVC at 7-0.
“They are so physically imposing. They’re big and they pound the ball inside,” Gillespie said. “They are a fun team to watch because they share the ball and play hard. We have our hands full at every position.”
At 10-4 overall, the Redbirds are tied for third with Bradley at 7-4 in the MVC.
“We’ve done a lot of shooting this week just to see the ball go in,” said Gillespie, whose team missed all 14 of its 3-point attempts last Saturday.
ISU senior guard Paige Saylor said the Redbirds need to move on after a disappointing performance.
“I think we were just out of sync offensively. That happens sometimes,” said Saylor. “You have to have a short memory. You try to get better in practice and fix what you can.”
The last time the Redbirds and Bears met at Redbird Arena is Saylor’s “favorite moment” at ISU.
The Redbirds upset Missouri State, 78-66, last Feb. 27. It was ISU’s first win over a nationally ranked opponent since 1992.
Upset becomes final. pic.twitter.com/HVw0MXS8KP— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 28, 2020
“We’re not sneaking up on them. I know that for a fact,” Gillespie said. “The last two years we’ve gotten them one time each year. They will be thoroughly prepared for us, and we are prepared for them. Our returners know how big of a game this is and know what needs to be done. They know they’ve done it before, and that’s half the battle.”
“We never go into games thinking we can’t win. But it definitely helps that we’ve beat them in years past,” said Saylor. “I think we’re locked in and have the right mindset. We have to do things right and definitely play better than last weekend.”
Missouri State boasts an all-around standout at guard in 5-foot-8 senior Brice Calip, who averages 15.2 points and has three times more assists than turnovers (57-19).
Calip is supported by 6-1 junior Jasmine Franklin (10-3 points, 9.1 rebounds), 6-2 senior Abby Hipp (9.1 points) and 5-3 senior Elle Ruffridge (8.9 points).
The fast-breaking Bears own a plus 9.0 rebounding margin and bring 6-4 senior Emily Gartner and 6-3 senior Abi Jackson off the bench.
“If we don’t rebound the ball, we don’t have a chance,” said Gillespie. “In the post, we’ll be overmatched. We have to come up with creative stuff to keep the ball out of the paint. I like what we’re going to attempt, but we have to execute.”
ISU will wage the post wars with 6-2 junior Lexy Koudelka, 6-2 sophomore DeAnna Wilson, 6-2 freshman Kate Bullman and 6-3 freshman Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor.
“Jas has had a great week of practice,” Gillespie said. “She’s going to have to play and play well. She’s excited.”
The Redbirds are relieved to be able to play this weekend. A positive COVID-19 test on Monday was discovered to be a false positive on Tuesday. ISU then hastily scheduled a 9 p.m. practice Tuesday.
Recruit sets record: Kenzie Bowers, who will be a Redbird freshman in the fall, scored 46 points to set a school record in a Kent City (Mich.) win on Wednesday.
With this basket @kenziebowers23 breaks the school record! She finished with 46 points and the new school record! pic.twitter.com/lA6i0VrHyG— Kent City Girls BB (@KCGirlsHoops) February 10, 2021
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt