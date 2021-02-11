Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball regroups to face nationally ranked Missouri State

“We’ve done a lot of shooting this week just to see the ball go in,” said Gillespie, whose team missed all 14 of its 3-point attempts last Saturday.

ISU senior guard Paige Saylor said the Redbirds need to move on after a disappointing performance.

“I think we were just out of sync offensively. That happens sometimes,” said Saylor. “You have to have a short memory. You try to get better in practice and fix what you can.”

The last time the Redbirds and Bears met at Redbird Arena is Saylor’s “favorite moment” at ISU.

The Redbirds upset Missouri State, 78-66, last Feb. 27. It was ISU’s first win over a nationally ranked opponent since 1992.

“We’re not sneaking up on them. I know that for a fact,” Gillespie said. “The last two years we’ve gotten them one time each year. They will be thoroughly prepared for us, and we are prepared for them. Our returners know how big of a game this is and know what needs to be done. They know they’ve done it before, and that’s half the battle.”