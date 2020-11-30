Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball sets Sunday season opener

Two more ISU players, Lexy Koudelka and Hannah Kelle, are not available because of injuries.

“Everyone has kept a really good attitude especially this past week when watching other teams across the country play,” said Gillespie. “Basically, we’re waiting our turn.”

The five Redbirds who have been able to practice the past two weeks have been played as a unit in practice against ISU’s normal scout team of male students, who are also being tested three times a week along with ISU players and staff.

“We’ve been trying to run things as close to normal as possible, but we’ve really cut down on the duration of practice,” Gillespie said. “With that amount of kids, you can’t go very hard for very long. Thank goodness we have a really good scout team that is still coming in.”

ISU also will play at Western Illinois on Dec. 13 and face Saint Louis on Dec. 20 at Redbird Arena. ISU's revamped Missouri Valley Conference schedule has yet to be released.