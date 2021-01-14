Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball slips past Valpo in overtime

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ISU trailed 11-10 after one quarter but took a 27-19 lead into halftime after becoming more aggressive driving to the basket.

“That was the game plan from the get go,” said Gillespie. “We thought we had the advantage of beating them off the bounce. Maybe our team realized that is the ticket for success. It opens up so many things for us.”

The Redbirds held a 40-30 lead after a Kate Bullman bucket off an inbounds pass in the third quarter and enjoyed a 50-42 cushion in the fourth period after Lexy Koudelka scored from inside.

Valpo rallied within 52-51 as Grace White drove for a bucket. The Crusaders got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but ISU’s Paige Saylor forced a turnover.

A Shay Frederick 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation forged a 66-66 tie. Both team committed ill-advised fouls in the final five seconds, which were converted into two free throws by Saylor and Frederick.

Gillespie was smarting from her team’s 22 turnovers, five more than the visitors.