Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball slips past Valpo in overtime

NORMAL — Everyone in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball is well acquainted with the 3-point shooting prowess of Illinois State sophomore Mary Crompton.
That means Crompton, the MVC’s leader in 3-point shooting, occasionally is forced to improvise when opponents defend her too fiercely at the arc.
Crompton’s ability to turn a drive into a three-point play — along with her sweet stroke from long range — both were crucial Thursday as the Redbirds edged Valparaiso, 81-75, in overtime at Redbird Arena.
“That’s just Mary’s development. No one has a better work ethic than Mary Crompton,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She has made herself into more than just an elite shooter. She has all the shots and she’s a phenomenal passer, too.”
The Redbirds improve to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVC. The teams return to Redbird Arena for the rematch Friday at 4 p.m.
Terrion Moore nets 2 free throws on opening possession of 2nd quarter for Illinois State. pic.twitter.com/AfXNeWCNgq— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 14, 2021
After Caitlin Morris handed Valpo (5-5, 1-2) a 73-70 edge with a 3-pointer at the 2:17 mark of overtime, Crompton answered with a three with 1:54 left.
JuJu Redmond’s trey gave the Redbirds a 76-73 margin before a Carie Weinman free throw brought the Crusaders within two.
With another attempt from beyond the arc denied, Crompton drove to her left for a layup, was fouled and completed the three-point play for a five-point ISU advantage with 22 seconds to play.
“That’s something I did a lot in high school. I’m adjusting to the college level with that,” Crompton said. “Over the summer I had a great opportunity to work on my individual skill set because we were not able to practice as a team like we normally do. I am finding creative ways to finish.”
Crompton finished with a career-high 21 points while connecting on 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
“Mary has confidence like no other. She knows she’s going to make a shot,” Gillespie said. “Yes, you guard her off the three. But if you pressure her, you get blown by. Give her space and she knocks down a huge shot.”
Terrion Moore, whose 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in regulation gave ISU a 62-61 lead, drained two free throws at the 16-second mark of overtime for the game’s final points.
“(Illinois State) made some plays in overtime and we didn’t,” said Valpo coach Mary Evans. “The game was won and lost in the second quarter. It was a lull of getting into good action. Our offense wasn’t very crisp. We were standing there watching possessions, and we had a couple careless passes.”
ISU trailed 11-10 after one quarter but took a 27-19 lead into halftime after becoming more aggressive driving to the basket.
“That was the game plan from the get go,” said Gillespie. “We thought we had the advantage of beating them off the bounce. Maybe our team realized that is the ticket for success. It opens up so many things for us.”
The Redbirds held a 40-30 lead after a Kate Bullman bucket off an inbounds pass in the third quarter and enjoyed a 50-42 cushion in the fourth period after Lexy Koudelka scored from inside.
Valpo rallied within 52-51 as Grace White drove for a bucket. The Crusaders got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but ISU’s Paige Saylor forced a turnover.
A Shay Frederick 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation forged a 66-66 tie. Both team committed ill-advised fouls in the final five seconds, which were converted into two free throws by Saylor and Frederick.
Gillespie was smarting from her team’s 22 turnovers, five more than the visitors.
“We were so fortunate getting the win. I’ll take it and smile, but we’ve got to be better tomorrow,” she said. “If we’re going to become the team we want to become, we can’t do this. Teams in our league are too good. Valpo is too good. We got lucky.”
Redmond added 16 points with Moore and Saylor netting 14 each for the Redbirds. ISU outrebounded the Crusaders, 39-30, behind seven boards from Redmond and six each by Moore and Saylor.
“We really need to lock in, especially at the beginning of quarters,” said Crompton. “We let them go on a run the third quarter. With a team that can shoot that well, we need to stay focused the entire game.”
A look at some of the Redbird Arena cardboard cutouts. pic.twitter.com/Cz5m7llYPB— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 14, 2021
Valpo shot 10 of 31 from beyond the arc (32.3 percent) and 28 of 63 overall (44.4 percent). ISU hit 44.4 percent both on 3-point tries (8 of 18) and overall (24 of 54).
The Redbirds shot 17 more free throws than the Crusaders (33-16) and made 16 more (25-9).
“I told the team whoever got to the line the most was going to win the game,” said Gillespie. “That was a huge factor.”
Weinman matched Crompton and paced Valpo with 21 points. Frederick chipped in 15 and Morrison 14.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt