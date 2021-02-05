Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball squeaks past Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — The Illinois State women’s basketball team outscored Southern Illinois 10-2 over the final 2:19 to topple the Salukis 57-50 Friday in Missouri Valley Conference action at the Banterra Center.

“We're very fortunate to win. I don't think we deserve it, but I'm not gonna give it away,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Our free throw shooting (11 of 18), just some silly turnovers, we didn't shoot the ball very well. But I thought some of our shots were good looks."

The Redbirds advanced to 10-3 overall and 7-3 in the MVC. Southern’s sixth straight defeat put the Salukis at 5-8 and 2-6 in league play. The teams meet again Saturday at 4 p.m.

Southern scored seven of the second quarter’s final eight points to take a 32-27 edge into halftime.

The Salukis led 39-31 before JuJu Redmond scored five straight points during an 11-2 ISU streak for a 42-41 lead.