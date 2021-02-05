 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball squeaks past Southern Illinois
Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball squeaks past Southern Illinois

Terrion Moore - Southern

Terrion Moore scored 12 points to help Illinois State defeat Southern Illinois on Friday in Carbondale.

 Will Becque, SIU Athletics

CARBONDALE — The Illinois State women’s basketball team outscored Southern Illinois 10-2 over the final 2:19 to topple the Salukis 57-50 Friday in Missouri Valley Conference action at the Banterra Center.

“We're very fortunate to win. I don't think we deserve it, but I'm not gonna give it away,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Our free throw shooting (11 of 18), just some silly turnovers, we didn't shoot the ball very well. But I thought some of our shots were good looks."

The Redbirds advanced to 10-3 overall and 7-3 in the MVC. Southern’s sixth straight defeat put the Salukis at 5-8 and 2-6 in league play. The teams meet again Saturday at 4 p.m.

Southern scored seven of the second quarter’s final eight points to take a 32-27 edge into halftime.

The Salukis led 39-31 before JuJu Redmond scored five straight points during an 11-2 ISU streak for a 42-41 lead.

“It was a very spirited halftime conversation. I’ll take the second half,” said Gillespie. “I thought in the second half we were much better. For us to come out with a win tomorrow we have to play 40 minutes like that."

After a Caitlin Link 3-pointer handed the Salukis a 48-47 margin, DeAnna Wilson put the Redbirds back ahead on two free throws with 2:19 to go.

A Redmond 17-foot jumper at the 1:30 mark was followed by two free throws by Saluki Payton McCallister. Redmond’s scooping layup around a defender extended the ISU lead to 53-50, and Terrion Moore and Redmond each nailed two foul shots over the last seven seconds for the final margin.

Redmond posted game-high totals of 22 points and nine rebounds. Moore added 12 points and Mary Crompton 10.

ISU point guard Paige Saylor contributed seven rebounds and six assists. The Redbirds held a 39-29 rebounding advantage.

Makenzie Silvery topped Southern with 12 points. The Salukis shot just 21 percent (6 of 28) in the second half.

Southern played without leading scorer and rebounder Abby Brockmeyer, who sprained an ankle in practice earlier this week. Brockmeyer is questionable for Saturday’s rematch.

JuJu Redmond, 19-20

Redmond

