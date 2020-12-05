Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball takes on Saint Xavier in season opener

NORMAL — The plethora of potholes that have kept the Illinois State women’s basketball team from opening its season appear to have been filled.
“The players are so excited there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against Saint Xavier at Redbird Arena.
Spectators will not be allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.
ISU canceled its first three games because of a positive COVID test among its players. Five more players were quarantined through contact tracing. Those six rejoined the rest of the roster on Thursday.
“It went pretty well, better than anticipated,” said Gillespie of returning from her team’s third suspension of activities. “Sometimes after a long break, it’s a little rough. There was some fatigue. But I thought they did an outstanding job trying to get back in the flow.”
The Redbirds return to the game action for the first time since March 7. ISU finished at 19-10 in 2019-20 after the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament was canceled.
“We’ve faced a lot of obstacles and adversity,” senior forward JuJu Redmond said. “We get the chance to play our first game, and it will be great to see what we have. Everyone is excited to play someone else.”
While Gillespie is unsure who will populate her starting lineup (“a couple kids were in quarantine I thought would start”), Redmond, senior point guard Paige Saylor and sophomore guard Mary Crompton are ISU’s top returning scorers after the graduation of all-MVC performers Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett.
“We will sub a little more freely. We’re not going to have the legs or stamina we normally would have,” said Gillespie. “We want to make sure we’re making smart decisions for players who have been sitting out.”
Redmond said the Redbirds “kept the system running” when full squad practice resumed. “It takes time to warm the system up and get back to where it was, but it wasn’t as bad when we got it up and running.”
Lexy Koudelka, a 6-foot-2 junior key to replacing the inside production of Wallen, is dealing with a chronic knee issue but is expected to play on a limited basis Sunday.
Sophomore forward Hannah Kelle is sidelined by injury. Redshirt freshman guard Maya Wong and sophomore forward DeAnna Wilson will not see action.
“Maya has a little bit of an injury. We’re being cautious with her,” Gillespie said. “Wilson will not be playing. That’s my decision just for this game. She will be back for our next game.”
The season opener will mark the Redbird debut of guard Terrion Moore, who sat out last season as a transfer from Arkansas Little Rock, as well as freshmen Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Fantasia Baines and Kate Bullman.
While the game will count on ISU’s season record, it is considered an exhibition for Saint Xavier, an NAIA program from Chicago also playing its season opener.
The Cougars were 29-4 last season and undefeated in 22 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference games. Saint Xavier lost its top two scorers from that squad, but 6-0 junior Claire Austin averaged 13.1 points and team-leading 9.1 rebounds off the bench.
“She’s a stretch four who really shoots the ball well,” Gillespie said of Austin. “They are a well balanced team. They really share the ball well. It will definitely be a good challenge for our communication.”
Returning starters for the Cougars are 5-6 junior Maia Fawcett (10.8 points), 5-9 junior Brianna Flayter (7.8) and 6-0 junior McKenna Zobel (6.0).
ISU also plays at Western Illinois on Dec. 13 and at home against Saint Louis on Dec. 20 before opening the MVC schedule at Redbird Arena against Valparaiso on Jan. 1.
Gillespie is hopeful of adding a game on Dec. 16 but nothing has been finalized.
