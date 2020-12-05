Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball takes on Saint Xavier in season opener

“We’ve faced a lot of obstacles and adversity,” senior forward JuJu Redmond said. “We get the chance to play our first game, and it will be great to see what we have. Everyone is excited to play someone else.”

While Gillespie is unsure who will populate her starting lineup (“a couple kids were in quarantine I thought would start”), Redmond, senior point guard Paige Saylor and sophomore guard Mary Crompton are ISU’s top returning scorers after the graduation of all-MVC performers Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett.

“We will sub a little more freely. We’re not going to have the legs or stamina we normally would have,” said Gillespie. “We want to make sure we’re making smart decisions for players who have been sitting out.”

Redmond said the Redbirds “kept the system running” when full squad practice resumed. “It takes time to warm the system up and get back to where it was, but it wasn’t as bad when we got it up and running.”

Lexy Koudelka, a 6-foot-2 junior key to replacing the inside production of Wallen, is dealing with a chronic knee issue but is expected to play on a limited basis Sunday.