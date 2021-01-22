Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball takes win by forfeit over Evansville

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball team swept its two-game series with Evansville without taking the Redbird Arena court on Friday.

Evansville forfeited Friday's game after losing to the Redbirds 73-48 on Thursday with only seven players dressed.

The Purple Aces released the following statement concerning the forfeit:

“In consultation with medical professionals associated with the program, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team is unable to play this afternoon’s game at Illinois State and will forfeit the contest.”

The forfeit will count on each team’s win-loss record, pushing ISU to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Evansville is now 4-9 and 0-8 in the Valley.

The Redbirds return to action Wednesday for a 6 p.m. MVC game against Bradley at Redbird Arena.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

