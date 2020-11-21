 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball team cancels first 3 games due to COVID-19 protocols
Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball team cancels first 3 games due to COVID-19 protocols

GILLESPIE ISU WOMEN

Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie draws up a play during a game last season against Tennessee-Martin. ISU announced Friday it has canceled its first three games due to roster limitations forced by COVID-19.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball season has been put on hold. Again.

The Redbirds announced Friday morning their first three games have been canceled "due to limited roster numbers in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols."

According to head coach Kristen Gillespie, one player tested positive and four more are out because of contact tracing. The Redbirds also have two players currently injured and unable to play.

“We don’t have the numbers to compete,” Gillespie said. “That’s why we got shut down.”

 ISU was set to open Wednesday at Northern Illinois before traveling to Tulsa next Saturday with the home opener against Dayton on Dec. 2.

"As disappointing as this news is, our first priority is always the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and the individuals who work with our program," said Gillespie. "We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols in place and look forward to returning to play when it is safe to do so."

 ISU’s six remaining players are allowed to practice but the low number limits what the Redbird can do.

“We’re doing individual skill work,” said Gillespie. “They are lifting and conditioning and trying to stay in shape. We’re doing everything we can. It’s very similar to a couple of weeks ago when we got shut down.”

When ISU resumes full team practice, the Redbirds will have missed a total of seven weeks of team activities since August because of various shutdowns.

ISU is now eyeing a Dec. 13 season opener at Western Illinois. Gillespie is hoping to add a home game against an NAIA opponent on Dec. 6.

“It’s taken a mental toll on everyone,” she said. “This is a lot to deal with. There are so many different elements to this. We’re trying to juggle everything.”

There will be a decision on resuming team activities following additional discussions and medical testing.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

