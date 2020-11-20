Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball team cancels first three games due to COVID-19 protocols

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball season has been put on hold. Again.

The Redbirds announced Friday morning their first three games have been canceled "due to limited roster numbers in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols."

According to head coach Kristen Gillespie, one player tested positive and four more are out because of contact tracing. The Redbirds also have two players currently injured and unable to play.

“We don’t have the numbers to compete,” Gillespie said. “That’s why we got shut down.”

ISU was set to open Wednesday at Northern Illinois before traveling to Tulsa next Saturday with the home opener against Dayton on Dec. 2.

"As disappointing as this news is, our first priority is always the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and the individuals who work with our program," said Gillespie. "We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols in place and look forward to returning to play when it is safe to do so."