Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball thrashes Omaha

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie cringed as her team’s free throw shooting faltered Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Yet it was Omaha that was cringing at the final score after the Redbird defense frustrated the Mavericks all afternoon in ISU’s 69-38 nonconference victory.
“First off, I told our team I really hope part of my year-end evaluation does not consist of free throw shooting or I may not coach here next year,” Gillespie joked. “We started off a little sluggish, and I’m not sure why. But I was pleased how we defended.”
The Redbirds tied a school record with 12 blocked shots and held Omaha to 24.5 shooting from the field while improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2010.
Omaha, which had lost to Illinois by three points and Kansas State by seven, slipped to 1-4.
ISU had more turnovers (six) than points (five) with two minutes left in the opening quarter.
But a 3-pointer from freshman Kate Bullman and a Lexy Koudelka inside bucket in the final minute allowed the Redbirds to escape with a 10-10 tie through the first period.
“They did a nice job taking us out of what we wanted to do on offense, and it took us too much time to adapt and adjust,” Gillespie said.
The offensive woes continued for ISU until once again the final minute of the quarter brought a needed spark. Three-pointers from Terrion Moore and Mary Crompton in the final 49 seconds boosted the Redbirds into a 25-17 edge entering halftime.
Mary Crompton swishes a 3. Redbirds lead 39-19 in 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/WEcyQP1Jfd— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) December 17, 2020
“We took a minute to get going,” said Moore. “At the beginning, we were a little rushed. We had to adjust to the things they were doing on defense and the mistakes we were making.”
That process accelerated in the third quarter when Paige Saylor’s three-point play and 3-pointers by JuJu Redmond and Crompton highlighted a 12-0 spurt that produced a 39-19 bulge.
“They went zone and we did a great job picking on some of the vulnerable spots in their zone,” Gillespie said. “We started sharing the ball and driving. Once one or two go in, it opens things up for this team.”
Paige Saylor drives for a second quarter basket. pic.twitter.com/BFqPUByr5i— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) December 17, 2020
Moore’s 3-pointer with one second left in the third quarter bumped the ISU advantage to 48-25.
“Our defense was getting stops at the other end and that helped our momentum flow in the second half,” said Moore.
Moore, Crompton and Bullman each connected on three 3-pointers and shared game-high scoring honors with 11. Redmond chipped in nine.
Post player DeAnna Wilson drew a whopping nine Omaha fouls but was just 5 of 12 on the resulting free throws. ISU finished at 13 of 24 from the line.
Outrebounded 11-8 in the first quarter, ISU closed with a 38-30 margin on the boards behind five each from Moore, Wilson and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor. Wilson and Bullman each blocked three shots.
The Mavericks did not shoot better than 27 percent in any quarter. Omaha was led by the seven points of Ella Ogier.
ISU wraps up its pre-Missouri Valley Conference schedule Saturday at 2 p.m. when Green Bay visits Redbird Arena.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!