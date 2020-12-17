Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball thrashes Omaha

But a 3-pointer from freshman Kate Bullman and a Lexy Koudelka inside bucket in the final minute allowed the Redbirds to escape with a 10-10 tie through the first period.

“They did a nice job taking us out of what we wanted to do on offense, and it took us too much time to adapt and adjust,” Gillespie said.

The offensive woes continued for ISU until once again the final minute of the quarter brought a needed spark. Three-pointers from Terrion Moore and Mary Crompton in the final 49 seconds boosted the Redbirds into a 25-17 edge entering halftime.

“We took a minute to get going,” said Moore. “At the beginning, we were a little rushed. We had to adjust to the things they were doing on defense and the mistakes we were making.”

That process accelerated in the third quarter when Paige Saylor’s three-point play and 3-pointers by JuJu Redmond and Crompton highlighted a 12-0 spurt that produced a 39-19 bulge.