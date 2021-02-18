Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball tries to get back on track against Drake

NORMAL — When a four-point lead slipped away in the final 30 seconds last Saturday, so did the Illinois State women's basketball team’s plans of upsetting nationally ranked Missouri State.
The Redbirds try to cast aside the disappointment of that 73-72 loss as well as a three-game losing streak when Drake visits Redbird Arena for 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference games on Friday and Saturday.
“It was heartbreak. We were so close. You could see it when we played. We all believed we were going to win that game,” said sophomore guard Mary Crompton. “It was shock and heartbreak that game not ending how we wanted it to. We’re trying to stay proud of what we did and move forward to the next game knowing we can compete with the best team in the conference.”
Drake, according to the MVC standings, is the second-best team in the MVC at 10-3. The Bulldogs are 12-8 overall despite losing two players who rank in the top seven on the Valley career scoring list in Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner to graduation.
“Rhine and Hittner were extremely talented players,” Crompton said. “The way Drake runs their offense, they are always going to be a tough team to play even if they don’t have those star players. They have a transfer and some new kids really stepping up this year.”
That transfer is Grace Berg, a 6-foot sophomore who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Missouri. Berg ranks second in the MVC at 16.4 points per game.
The Bulldogs also boast 5-6 junior Kierra Collier (12.6) and 5-8 senior Maddie Monahan (12.2). Drake’s leading rebounder at 6.1 per outing is 6-3 sophomore Maggie Bair. The younger sister of Illinois Wesleyan senior basketball player Charlie Bair has not played since Jan. 23.
The weekend’s games pit the highest scoring team in the league (Drake at 78.2 per game) and the best defensive team (ISU at 54.9).
The Redbirds (10-6 overall) have slipped to sixth in the Valley at 7-6. ISU is 2-4 in the second game of the back-to-back league matchups.
“That’s a goal of ours moving forward not to wait to the second game to become accustomed to the style of the team we’re playing,” said Crompton. “We have to be ready for the very start of the first game and continue it through both games.”
Senior JuJu Redmond is the top Redbird scorer at 14.8 with Crompton at 11.4 and junior Terrion Moore at 10.8.
Friday’s game is ISU’s 11th annual Play4Kay game. The Redbirds have raised almost $200,000 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in the previous 10 years. ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie played for Yow at North Carolina State.
.@CoachKGillespie sat down to talk about her relationship with Coach Yow and how important the @KayYowFund is. 💕#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/9JNSmLj67T— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) February 16, 2021
Saturday is Senior Day, marking the Redbirds’ final home game of the season.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt