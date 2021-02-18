Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball tries to get back on track against Drake

NORMAL — When a four-point lead slipped away in the final 30 seconds last Saturday, so did the Illinois State women's basketball team’s plans of upsetting nationally ranked Missouri State.

The Redbirds try to cast aside the disappointment of that 73-72 loss as well as a three-game losing streak when Drake visits Redbird Arena for 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference games on Friday and Saturday.

“It was heartbreak. We were so close. You could see it when we played. We all believed we were going to win that game,” said sophomore guard Mary Crompton. “It was shock and heartbreak that game not ending how we wanted it to. We’re trying to stay proud of what we did and move forward to the next game knowing we can compete with the best team in the conference.”

Drake, according to the MVC standings, is the second-best team in the MVC at 10-3. The Bulldogs are 12-8 overall despite losing two players who rank in the top seven on the Valley career scoring list in Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner to graduation.