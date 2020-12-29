 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball weekend games changed
Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball weekend games changed

ISU women change

Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie will be drawing up new plans for the Redbirds' weekend opponent after a Tuesday schedule change by the Missouri Valley Conference.

 Randy Reinhardt

NORMAL — The COVID-19 scheduling shuffle continued for the Illinois State women's basketball team Tuesday.

Set to play host to Valparaiso on Friday and Saturday at Redbird Arena earlier in the day, the Redbirds will now travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa., to meet Northern Iowa in 2 p.m. games both Friday and Saturday.

The Missouri Valley Conference postponed the Illinois State-Valparaiso series Tuesday afternoon due to positive COVID-19 test results among Valparaiso's Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The MVC will announce make-up dates for the games at a later date.

The Northern Iowa-Missouri State games scheduled for this weekend were postponed Monday because of Missouri State COVID issues, freeing up the Panthers to play the Redbirds. ISU and UNI had been scheduled to play at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls on Jan. 15-16.

The Redbirds sport a 3-0 record and have had five nonconference games postponed because of COVID complications. UNI is 3-4 entering Valley play.

With the rescheduling of the series, the MVC has chosen the Friday matchup between ISU and UNI as one of its MVC-selected productions for digital distribution via the ESPN App with network designation (ESPN+ or ESPN3) to be determined.

Brad Wells (play-by-play) and Laura Leonard (analyst) will call the action.

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

