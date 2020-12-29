Watch now: Illinois State's Athletes to Watch for 2021

NORMAL — There were more stops that starts for Illinois State athletes in 2020 with COVID-19 the primary culprit.

Redbirds enjoying what they thought were normal seasons early in 2020 had competition abruptly halted in March. Those yearning to leap into action in the fall are still hoping the spring of 2021 finally provides the games, matches and meets they so desire.

Questions remain as 2021 debuts on Friday. But when play resumes, who will emerge as key players?

With that in mind, consider the following a list of Redbird “Athletes to Watch” for the coming year, one for each of ISU's 17 varsity sports.

These are not the established stars of their teams. They are athletes who have exhibited considerable potential and could significantly boost their contributions in a year we all hope is a cup runneth over with sporting events.

So, in no particular order, keep an eye out for …

John Ridgeway, football

The biggest jersey number the NCAA allows (99) seems fitting for the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Ridgeway.