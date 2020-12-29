Watch now: Illinois State's Athletes to Watch for 2021

NORMAL — There were more stops that starts for Illinois State athletes in 2020 with COVID-19 the primary culprit.
Redbirds enjoying what they thought were normal seasons early in 2020 had competition abruptly halted in March. Those yearning to leap into action in the fall are still hoping the spring of 2021 finally provides the games, matches and meets they so desire.
Questions remain as 2021 debuts on Friday. But when play resumes, who will emerge as key players?
With that in mind, consider the following a list of Redbird “Athletes to Watch” for the coming year, one for each of ISU's 17 varsity sports.
These are not the established stars of their teams. They are athletes who have exhibited considerable potential and could significantly boost their contributions in a year we all hope is a cup runneth over with sporting events.
So, in no particular order, keep an eye out for …
John Ridgeway, football
The biggest jersey number the NCAA allows (99) seems fitting for the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Ridgeway.
The Bloomington High School graduate was an honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection last season after recording 50 tackles from his nose guard position. Ridgeway is a tone setter for the Redbird defense, often requiring double teams from opposing offenses hoping to keep him away from the ballcarrier.
DeAnna Wilson, women’s basketball
The transfer from Moberly Area Community College has brought an energy to the Redbirds with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in her first two games as a Redbird.
The 6-2 Wilson averaged 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds last season at Moberly and has three seasons of eligibility at ISU.
Ryan Cermak, baseball
Cermak earned ISU’s starting job at third base as a true freshman in February and would have benefitted tremendously from a full season. Cermak had one hit in his first 13 at-bats before batting .257 with a pair of home runs over the final nine games until play was halted.
The Riverside-Brookfield product is considered a professional prospect and that could begin to show in 2021.
Natalie Vaughn-Low, soccer
Playing in the shadow of Kate Del Fava last season, Vaughn-Low sat out the first six games and still was second on the Redbirds in goals with seven and assists with five.
Vaughn-Low’s highlight reel overtime goal sent ISU to the MVC Tournament's championship match.
Dusan Mahorcic, men’s basketball
A native of Serbia, the 6-10 Mahorcic has provided a much needed inside presence for the Redbirds in the early going after transferring from Moberly, the same junior college as Wilson.
Mahoric is averaging 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds through his first five games as a Redbird.
Haley Rivera, swimming
A strong contender for the 200-yard butterfly title at the next Valley Meet, Rivera was second to teammate and conference Swimmer of the Year Kierston Farley-Sepe last season.
Rivera was a first team all-MVC selection last season after also finishing fourth in the 400 individual medley and sixth in the 200 IM.
Morgan Day, softball
The senior hurler from Tuscola lowered her ERA from 3.26 in 2019 to 2.76 in the abbreviated 2020 campaign and was leading the Valley with 123 strikeouts when play was halted.
Day ranked 11th nationally in strikeouts per seven innings at 10.9 and is a potent complement to Redbird standout hitter-pitcher Mack Leonard.
Sarah Kushner, volleyball
A 5-10 sophomore, Kushner was named to the MVC All-Tournament team in 2019. She registered 11 double-digit kill performance while finishing third on the team with 251.
Kushner also paced the Redbirds with 37 service aces, the third most for a freshman in school history.
Grace Beattie, women’s cross country
A senior from Woodstock, Beattie won the 2019 MVC championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and claimed another title in 2020 in the 5,000-meter indoor race.
Beattie does not own a top 10 cross country finish but is a likely contender for the conference crown and the automatic NCAA berth that goes with it.
Kevin Koski, men’s cross country
A distance specialist on the track, Koski redshirted for the 2019 cross country season.
The Park Falls, Wis., native helped ISU take second at the 2018 MVC Meet by finishing 20th overall and has improved enough a league individual championship is not out of the question.
Logan Calvin, men’s track and field
An foot injury suffered while playing paintball cost Calvin his 2019-20 indoor season, but the senior from Bloomington, Ind., is a threat in the shot put, discus and hammer throw.
Calvin has a third-place MVC finish in the shot put outdoors on his resume and qualified for the NCAA West Prelims.
Mia Robinson, women’s track and field
Robinson owned the top qualifying time in the 60-meter hurdles entering the last MVC Indoor Meet but an entanglement with the second hurdle cost her a shot at victory.
Motivation is high to win that race in her next opportunity for Robinson, who finished fifth in the 100 hurdles at the 2019 conference outdoor meet.
Becca Black, women’s golf
A transfer from North Carolina-Asheville, Black dropped her average round from 77.8 as a junior to 75.7 in the shortened 2019-20 season.
Black carded a season-best 18-hole score of 71 in the second round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational.
Daniel Anfield, men’s golf
Anfield dipped below 70 twice during his junior season with a pair of 69s.
The Minooka High School product was 27th at the Little Rock Intercollegiate and finished with an average round of 74.4.
Angelica Labat, gymnastics
Labat was the Midwest Independent Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2020.
She earned first team honors on the parallel bars, balance beam and all-around and was a second team pick in floor exercise.
Tara Damnjanovic, women’s tennis
Damnjanovic was ISU’s Most Improved player after posting a 9-14 record as a sophomore at No. 1 singles.
She also played No. 1 doubles and had a 16-7 mark with partner Natalia Bravo.
Diego De Gal Perez, men’s tennis
A sophomore from Madrid, Spain, Perez played Nos. 1 and 3 singles and sported a 14-11 record in 2019-20.
He competed with various doubles partners and was 11-11.
