Watch now: Illinois State's basketball team hopeful to get back to full practice starting Monday

NORMAL — Illinois State basketball coach Dan Muller was worried six straight weeks of practicing without an exhibition, scrimmage or HoopFest to break things up would have the Redbirds weary before their Nov. 25 opener in Lincoln, Neb.
That potential problem is gone.
With half the team still in quarantine because of last week's positive COVID-19 test "for one or two players," said Muller on Tuesday, the Redbirds are waiting until Monday to return to a full practice.
ICYMI, #REDBIRDhoops opened practice this week.
Those who tested positive must also go through a heart screening test before being allowed to come back. The others who weren't positive but had to quarantine must pass a weekly COVID-19 test Monday like the rest of the team and staff.
In the meantime, the seven Redbird players left are making the most of getting ready without their quarantined teammates. ISU is doing workouts every other day until next week.
Muller said there were no new positive tests this week.
"The first day it felt weird (without the full team) and the energy wasn't great. They came and tried, but it was sloppy," said Muller. "We talked about it and understood it. Since then they've been great. They're getting work in and keeping their conditioning up. Most of it is skill work."
Muller said the entire team was on a Zoom meeting a couple days ago "to keep guys (on quarantine) engaged. We put one new thing in with guys who are available and went over it in the Zoom session. We're progressing certainly, but not like if everyone was on the court."
ISU junior guard Josiah Strong, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, said the team is doing its best to be ready.
"It's been an interesting summer to say the least because of the pandemic," said Strong. "Even though we have only five returning guys we've been coming together pretty well and trying to stay positive throughout everything and trying to build that camaraderie before the season as much as possible."
Like most of the teams in the country, the Redbirds are still working on their schedule.
ESPN canceled any multi-team events (MTE) at its Disneyworld campus on Monday. While that caused many to worry more problems were ahead, Muller said coaches he's spoken with aren't concerned that could have an impact on games which can be moved to other sites.
ISU remains committed to an MTE and a couple other nonconference games in Lincoln, Neb., beginning the day before Thanksgiving.
"They are still trying to get teams (in Lincoln). Maybe more teams will go there," said Muller. "I don't think (ESPN) canceling has anything to do with our schedule and what we're trying to do. Our schedule is nowhere close to being completed."
Muller said there is no word from the NCAA on ISU's request to get an immediate eligibility waiver for Sy Chatman, a 6-foot-8 transfer from UMass.
