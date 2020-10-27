Watch now: Illinois State's basketball team hopeful to get back to full practice starting Monday

Muller said there were no new positive tests this week.

"The first day it felt weird (without the full team) and the energy wasn't great. They came and tried, but it was sloppy," said Muller. "We talked about it and understood it. Since then they've been great. They're getting work in and keeping their conditioning up. Most of it is skill work."

Muller said the entire team was on a Zoom meeting a couple days ago "to keep guys (on quarantine) engaged. We put one new thing in with guys who are available and went over it in the Zoom session. We're progressing certainly, but not like if everyone was on the court."

ISU junior guard Josiah Strong, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, said the team is doing its best to be ready.

"It's been an interesting summer to say the least because of the pandemic," said Strong. "Even though we have only five returning guys we've been coming together pretty well and trying to stay positive throughout everything and trying to build that camaraderie before the season as much as possible."