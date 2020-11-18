Watch now: Illinois State's basketball team starting to develop 'more rhythm' thanks to uninterrupted practices

"You don't want game day to be the first day for them to figure out if I'm a starter or if I'm a sub. You've got to get comfortable in your roles."

Muller is holding off on preparing for Ohio State just yet. There's too much else to get accomplished.

"We're just finally putting in out-of-bounds plays and working on zone stuff," he said. "We have too many things of our own base that we have to get good at before we worry about somebody else."

Ohio State plays at Value City Arena, which has a capacity of 18,809. There doesn't figure to be any fans in attendance for the season opener.

With ISU having six scholarship players getting their first taste of Division I action, the intimidation factor shouldn't be nearly as much of a factor.

"I can tell you this with all certainty — if we had our first game at Ohio State with a full arena it would be a much different experience for first-year players than if it was an empty arena," said Muller. "It will absolutely make it easier on all first-year players, maybe all players, I don't know."

Muller said ISU still has not heard from the NCAA on an immediate eligibility waiver for junior forward Sy Chatman, a transfer from UMass.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.