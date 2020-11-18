Watch now: Illinois State's basketball team starting to develop 'more rhythm' thanks to uninterrupted practices

NORMAL — There is a week left before Illinois State's basketball team is scheduled to play its Nov. 25 season opener at Ohio State.
And still so, so much work to do.
The Redbirds finally have developed some continuity in practice after a couple starts and stops due to COVID-19 positive cases. The majority of the squad has been in practices the last two weeks after half the team was quarantined for 14 days.
Meanwhile, sophomore guard DJ Horne has returned this week after suffering an injury near his rib cage that kept him out of action for a week-and-a-half.
"There's a little more rhythm and guys are getting back in shape again, which is good," said ISU head coach Dan Muller on Wednesday. "We still haven't had one day of 'starters' yet. Literally everyday it's just a different mixture of teams, so that slows your rhythm down a little bit.
"But understanding what we're doing, consistency, we have guys getting in shape, you see that. Now getting DJ back in the fold, that's a huge dynamic. This next week is really going to be where I hope you see that even more getting into game time."
ISU also is getting used to Keith Fisher III not being around. The senior forward, who was the Redbirds' leading returner scorer and rebounder and a preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference third-team selection, decided to opt-out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
ISU redshirt junior guard Dedric Boyd called recent practices "really fun and competitive."
"You've really got to take it personal sometimes and it's a pride thing because we're all trying to find minutes in our rotation," said Boyd.
Muller said he would have liked to settle on a starting lineup about two-and-a-half weeks ago and define roles for all his players.
Junior Josiah Strong, sophomore Antonio Reeves and Horne figure to be the starting backcourt with junior Dusan Mahorcic taking one of the frontcourt spots. The other starter figures to come from sophomores Alex Kotov and Abdou Ndiaye and redshirt freshman Harouna Sissoko.
"Nothing is going to be normal this year. We'll roll with the punches," said Muller. "We have to start getting into some roles and depth charts. Guys have to start understanding and accepting where they're at and trying to change those if they don't like where they're at.
"You don't want game day to be the first day for them to figure out if I'm a starter or if I'm a sub. You've got to get comfortable in your roles."
Muller is holding off on preparing for Ohio State just yet. There's too much else to get accomplished.
"We're just finally putting in out-of-bounds plays and working on zone stuff," he said. "We have too many things of our own base that we have to get good at before we worry about somebody else."
Ohio State plays at Value City Arena, which has a capacity of 18,809. There doesn't figure to be any fans in attendance for the season opener.
With ISU having six scholarship players getting their first taste of Division I action, the intimidation factor shouldn't be nearly as much of a factor.
"I can tell you this with all certainty — if we had our first game at Ohio State with a full arena it would be a much different experience for first-year players than if it was an empty arena," said Muller. "It will absolutely make it easier on all first-year players, maybe all players, I don't know."
Muller said ISU still has not heard from the NCAA on an immediate eligibility waiver for junior forward Sy Chatman, a transfer from UMass.
