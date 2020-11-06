 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State's Christian Uphoff invited to Senior Bowl
NORMAL — Illinois State senior safety Christian Uphoff received a golden opportunity for exposure to NFL scouts Friday when he was selected to play in the Senior Bowl.

While past Redbirds have participated in several all-star games, Uphoff will be the first to suit up in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

“It’s a culmination of hard work, dedication, mental and physical toughness, putting in a great effort and being out here every single day,” ISU coach Brock Spack told his team Friday while announcing Uphoff’s selection.

“He’s a guy who came here a marginal student and will graduate in one month from college. He’s not just a good student, he’s become a model student, a model citizen and a model player.”

Uphoff, who is ISU’s top returning tackler with 70 and added two interceptions last season, is a prospect for the NFL Draft.

The Washington native had considered leaving the Redbird roster to prepare for the Draft but announced on Oct. 23 he would play in ISU’s spring season that begins Feb. 20.

“I told them (his teammates). I’ve got to go with my heart,” Uphoff said at the time.

While the Senior Bowl is usually held after the college season, ISU’s eight-game spring schedule will come after the 2021 all-star game.

Spack said ISU will petition the NCAA for a waiver to allow Uphoff to play in the Senior Bowl and also for the Redbirds in the spring.

Because of the pandemic, Spack expects that request to be granted.

CHRISTIAN UPHOFF HEDSHOT

Uphoff

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

