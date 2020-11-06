Watch now: Illinois State's Christian Uphoff invited to Senior Bowl

NORMAL — Illinois State senior safety Christian Uphoff received a golden opportunity for exposure to NFL scouts Friday when he was selected to play in the Senior Bowl.

While past Redbirds have participated in several all-star games, Uphoff will be the first to suit up in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

“It’s a culmination of hard work, dedication, mental and physical toughness, putting in a great effort and being out here every single day,” ISU coach Brock Spack told his team Friday while announcing Uphoff’s selection.

“He’s a guy who came here a marginal student and will graduate in one month from college. He’s not just a good student, he’s become a model student, a model citizen and a model player.”