Watch now: Illinois State's David Perkins ready for NCAA golf regional

NORMAL — The one thing missing on David Perkins' stellar resume as an Illinois State golfer is playing in the NCAA Championship. Gratefully, Perkins still has that chance.
The Redbird senior will tee off Monday in the Noblesville Regional at Sagemore Country Club in Noblesville, Ind. The 54-hole event ends Wednesday with the top five teams and one individual not on a qualifying team advancing to the NCAA Championships on May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
"It feels good. It was slightly unexpectedly. My ranking was on the bubble," said Perkins. "It was nice to sneak in there and have an opportunity to keep going in the postseason and further after regionals."
Perkins, who is No. 240 in GolfStat's individual rankings, decided to use an extra year of eligibility granted last spring by the NCAA when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added an insurance minor to his psychology major and graduated earlier this month.
ISU didn't have a fall season because of the pandemic, but that didn't slow down Perkins. He posted three top-20 finishes and advanced to the second round of the U.S. Amateur following the cancellation of the 2020 college season and earned a prestigious invitation to practice sessions for Walker Cup hopefuls in December in Florida.
Although Perkins wasn't named to the U.S. squad which beat Great Britain-Ireland last weekend in the Walker Cup, the experience showed him he belonged on the top stage.
"It was good reassurance to know that I can play with anyone in the world," he said. "It was fun those weeks playing with people like that. It pushes you and everyone is a top player. There's no bad golf going around."
Perkins was cruising during the 2019-20 college season. His scoring average was 69.39 until the pandemic hit and shut everything down last spring.
After contemplating turning professional, Perkins opted to come back to ISU. While his scoring average (72.4) wasn't near what it was the season before when he was selected to the PING third-team All-American, Perkins still was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Perkins struggled during the MVC Tournament at Flossmoor Country Club, finishing tied for 16th, as the favorite Redbirds took second, four strokes behind Loyola.
"The scores don't show at conference, but I hit the ball decent that week," he said. "I struggled on the greens and it was windy. Things can tally up real quick. It looked far off, but it wasn't far off."
Perkins will try to duplicate what former teammate Trent Wallace did in 2017. Wallace earned the one individual spot at the regional before playing in the NCAA Championships.
"I feel confident any week I tee it up," said Perkins. "Anything can happen and I feel ready."
Perkins, who got engaged to Kayla Burks earlier this year after they met when he was a freshman at East Peoria High School, plans to turn professional quickly when his college season does end.
He plans to play in some state open tournaments along with Monday qualifiers for the PGA or Korn Ferry tours before he goes to Korn Ferry qualifying school in the fall.
But first, there's a chance to play in the NCAA Championship. Perkins is seeded No. 8 of the 10 individuals chosen to play at the Noblesville Regional.
"I put some solid rounds together and shot under-par 11 times (this spring)," said Perkins, who finished second at the Missouri Tiger Invitational. "I had it there in a few rounds and let it go late. Early on I couldn't get scoring and couldn't get the ball in the hole. It got better and better as the semester went on. I didn't finish up as I wanted, but I snuck into regionals."
