Watch now: Illinois State's David Perkins ready for NCAA golf regional

"The scores don't show at conference, but I hit the ball decent that week," he said. "I struggled on the greens and it was windy. Things can tally up real quick. It looked far off, but it wasn't far off."

Perkins will try to duplicate what former teammate Trent Wallace did in 2017. Wallace earned the one individual spot at the regional before playing in the NCAA Championships.

"I feel confident any week I tee it up," said Perkins. "Anything can happen and I feel ready."

Perkins, who got engaged to Kayla Burks earlier this year after they met when he was a freshman at East Peoria High School, plans to turn professional quickly when his college season does end.

He plans to play in some state open tournaments along with Monday qualifiers for the PGA or Korn Ferry tours before he goes to Korn Ferry qualifying school in the fall.

But first, there's a chance to play in the NCAA Championship. Perkins is seeded No. 8 of the 10 individuals chosen to play at the Noblesville Regional.