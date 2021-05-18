Watch now: Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 76, falls to tie for 41st in NCAA regional golf

Perkins rolls this one in for his second straight birdie, and he is now two under for the day and -3 for the tournament.— ISU Men's Golf (@ISURedbirdGolf) May 18, 2021
He is currently tied for fourth and is a stroke out of a tie for first place individually. pic.twitter.com/1ZEKbo20JK
Illinois State senior David Perkins struggled to a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday that left him tied for 41st after two rounds of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind.
After a strong start with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3, Perkins had only one more birdie and shot 2-over 38s on both sides. He started the round tied for 11th.
Perkins' two-day total of 147 is nine strokes behind co-leaders Blake McShea of North Carolina-Wilmington and Nick Infanti of North Florida heading into Wednesday's final 18 holes.
After hitting a rough stretch mid-round, David Perkins rebounded to go one under par for the final six holes. Here is the senior talking about his mid-round turnaround. pic.twitter.com/QGBq5bcV1c— ISU Men's Golf (@ISURedbirdGolf) May 18, 2021
"I'm not pleased, but there's another day to do some damage and see what I can do," said Perkins.
Texas has a 561 total and a seven-stroke leader over Tennessee in the team standings, followed by North Carolina (569), Louisville (570) and North Florida (573). Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Loyola is last in the 13-team field at 611.
The top five teams and low individual not on a qualifying team advance to the NCAA Championships on May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
HEARTLAND
Knight shoots 79: Heartland freshman Brevin Knight fired a 7-over-par 79 in the first round of NJCAA Division II Golf Championship at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind.