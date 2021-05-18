 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 76, falls to tie for 41st in NCAA regional golf
PERKINS ROUND 2

Illinois State's David Perkins hits a tee shot during Tuesday's second round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind.

 Jim Benson

Illinois State senior David Perkins struggled to a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday that left him tied for 41st after two rounds of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind.

After a strong start with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3, Perkins had only one more birdie and shot 2-over 38s on both sides. He started the round tied for 11th.

Perkins' two-day total of 147 is nine strokes behind co-leaders Blake McShea of North Carolina-Wilmington and Nick Infanti of North Florida heading into Wednesday's final 18 holes.

"I'm not pleased, but there's another day to do some damage and see what I can do," said Perkins.

Texas has a 561 total and a seven-stroke leader over Tennessee in the team standings, followed by North Carolina (569), Louisville (570) and North Florida (573). Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Loyola is last in the 13-team field at 611.

The top five teams and low individual not on a qualifying team advance to the NCAA Championships on May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

HEARTLAND

Knight shoots 79: Heartland freshman Brevin Knight fired a 7-over-par 79 in the first round of NJCAA Division II Golf Championship at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind.

Knight, a University High School graduate, is tied for 68th place. His Heartland teammate, freshman and Normal Community product Logan Winn, shot 82 and is tied for 95th. 

