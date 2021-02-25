Watch now: Illinois State's Dedric Boyd getting back in a groove ahead of final weekend series against UNI

Coming into the game, Boyd was 11 of 49 from the field and 3 of 26 outside the arc in the previous seven games. That included 11 points in an 80-55 win at SIU on Feb. 13 that broke a six-game losing streak.

"Obviously it felt good, but one thing about the slump I stayed with it and kept going to the gym (outside of practice)," said Boyd. "I changed my role and started driving more and getting to the basket and free throw line. That's another reason I got out of the slump a little more."

This is Boyd's third year at ISU after transferring from Eastern Kentucky, where he averaged 13.2 points as a freshman. He sat out his first season with the Redbirds per NCAA rules and now finds himself one of the oldest players on a team with no seniors after Keith Fisher III opted out three weeks before the season opener.

ISU is playing its basketball of the season and wishes there were more games left.

"The guys are still trying to figure out each other, even today," said Boyd. "We're locked in defensively and following the game plan. We've been (focused) on the scouting report and take it real seriously. That's why our results are what they are now."

UNI has endured its own troubles.