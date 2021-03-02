Watch now: Illinois State's DJ Horne earns all-MVC third-team accolades; Loyola's Krutwig top player

"We're going to need another great performance from him on Thursday," said Muller of Horne. "We don't need 34, probably, but if he wants to get it I'm OK with that."

Horne, who was on the MVC All-Freshman Team a year ago, was the only ISU player to receive any recognition as league honors were unveiled. Voting was done by league coaches, media and sports information directors.

Loyola's Cameron Krutwig was named the Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year after leading Loyola to its third regular-season title in the past four seasons. The 6-9 senior center was an easy winner as Player of the Year, receiving 41 of 48 first-place ballots and 132 points (three points for first, two for second, one for third).

Krutwig finished in the top eight in the MVC in scoring (fifth, 15.0 ppg), rebounding (sixth, 6.5), blocked shots (sixth, 1.1) and field goal percentage (eighth, .586). He joins former Loyola teammates Clayton Custer (2018) and Marques Townes (2019) in earning the league's top individual honor.