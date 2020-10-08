Watch now: Illinois State's Jarrell Jackson climbs the ladder to starting spot

NORMAL — Jarrell Jackson has the requisite speed. That has never been the issue.
As a sophomore at Marengo High School, Jackson covered 100 meters in 10.92 seconds to finish third at the Class 2A State Track Meet.
Yet Jackson’s journey to a starting position on the Illinois State football team has been anything but a sprint.
“I’m extremely excited. I can’t even describe how much I’m looking forward to it,” said the Redbird senior cornerback. “I haven’t started a game in almost four years now since high school.”
Jarrell Jackson with a nice interception at Illinois State practice Thursday pic.twitter.com/fflP1lsPI2— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 8, 2020
Jackson arrived at ISU in the fall of 2016 and redshirted his first season. He saw action in one 2017 game before missing the entire 2018 season with a torn ligament in his right knee.
“The last two or three years have been pretty hard batting the injury I had. I missed a lot in six to eight months. There were a lot of reps to make up,” Jackson said. “My confidence was really low. I wasn’t feeling myself at first. I didn’t know if I was going to be the player I was before.”
Jackson backed up Devin Taylor and Charles Woods at cornerback last season. While playing in all 15 games, Jackson was credited with four tackles and a fumble recovery.
“Jarrell has always done a nice job. But there have been guys in front of him, and we don’t rotate a whole bunch in the secondary,” ISU defensive backs coach Cody Deti said. “He blew out his knee a couple years ago. That was tough on him but he continued to grind through. I’m really proud of him.”
Jackson is no longer knocking at the door of playing time. He stepped through it when Taylor transferred to Virginia Tech so he could play this fall with an eye on turning pro in the spring.
“He’s got really good speed, and he’s starting to use his speed in a great way,” said Redbird head coach Brock Spack of Jackson. “He’s becoming a much better football player.”
Jackson believes the ISU secondary will continue to be a strength when the Redbirds open their season Feb. 20.
“Devin taught us a lot, but I think we’re going to do pretty well,” Jackson said. “He brought some energy to the field, but we kept that energy going after he left.”
Because the NCAA is granting football players a free year of eligibility because of circumstances related to the pandemic, Jackson plans to play the 2021 spring and fall seasons at ISU.
“At first I was hesitant. I wanted to see how it went,” said Jackson. “But it’s going great so far. I think I’ll definitely end up staying for the fall.”
Jackson has earned a degree in sports management and is working on a second major in communications.
According to Deti, Jackson has always possessed exceptional speed and change of direction.
“I’ve been here 10 years, and he might be the fastest corner we’ve had,” Deti said. “In terms of suddenness and change of direction, he’s got the best skill set we’ve had here.”
Jackson was an all-state wide receiver at Marengo, piling up 25 receiving touchdowns and earning All-State honors as a senior.
“When I first came in, I was really excited to play wide receiver. I love scoring touchdowns,” he said. “I was disappointed I got moved to defense because that was something I wasn’t really used to.
"I had to learn the ins and outs of the position, but I love it now. I wouldn’t want to play any other position on the field.”
Spack sees Jackson as an excellent example for his younger players.
“He hung in there,” said the ISU coach. “It goes to show if you stay diligent and persistent, it ends up pretty well for you.”
