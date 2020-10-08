Watch now: Illinois State's Jarrell Jackson climbs the ladder to starting spot

“At first I was hesitant. I wanted to see how it went,” said Jackson. “But it’s going great so far. I think I’ll definitely end up staying for the fall.”

Jackson has earned a degree in sports management and is working on a second major in communications.

According to Deti, Jackson has always possessed exceptional speed and change of direction.

“I’ve been here 10 years, and he might be the fastest corner we’ve had,” Deti said. “In terms of suddenness and change of direction, he’s got the best skill set we’ve had here.”

Jackson was an all-state wide receiver at Marengo, piling up 25 receiving touchdowns and earning All-State honors as a senior.

“When I first came in, I was really excited to play wide receiver. I love scoring touchdowns,” he said. “I was disappointed I got moved to defense because that was something I wasn’t really used to.

"I had to learn the ins and outs of the position, but I love it now. I wouldn’t want to play any other position on the field.”

Spack sees Jackson as an excellent example for his younger players.