Watch now: Illinois State's Ryan Cermak arrives as force at plate and in field

“That’s the most I’ve ever hit in any kind of season,” said the 6-foot-1 Cermak. “I feel like I always had power, but I didn’t know how to use it. That definitely brought my spirits up and gave me a lot of positivity.”

Robbed of the opportunity for a full freshman season, Cermak just needed to play, according to Holm.

“The best coach there is is to play. We tried to play as many games as possible in the fall to get caught up from what we missed,” said the ISU coach. “There were some mechanical adjustments he made to calm his swing down a little bit and keep his head more still. He was swinging for the fences as a young guy. All those things together have merged into what you’re seeing now.”

That would be Cermak’s team-leading totals of eight doubles, four triples and six home runs along with 32 RBIs and a .331 average.

“He’s exceeded how I wanted him to be as a sophomore. I thought we would start to see signs this guy is one of the best players in the league, and we certainly have seen that,” Holm said.

“He hit .208 (as a freshman) but you looked at all the video and he was just pulling the ball foul. He certainly is a pull hitter, but if you keep it fair you don’t allow them to expose you later in the at-bat.”