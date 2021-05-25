 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State's Ryan Cermak named Defensive Player of the Year; Redbirds win in 12
Illinois State's Ryan Cermak named Defensive Player of the Year; Redbirds win in 12

Illinois State second-year freshman Ryan Cermak was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday on the first day of the MVC Tournament.

Cermak also was selected to the all-MVC first team in the outfield along with teammate and first baseman Jake McCaw.

The Redbirds had eight players receive mention on the team, their most since having nine in 2013.

ISU designated hitter Jordan Libman was voted to the second team. Pitchers Colton Johnson, Sean Sinisko and Jordan Lussier along with second baseman Kyle Soberano and catcher Tyson Hays were honorable mentions selections.

With numerous sensational highlight-reel plays, Cermak posted a .992 fielding percentage in the outfield, adding six outfield assists. He holds a .295 batting average while leading the team in slugging percentage (.551), extra-base hits (23), home runs (9), total bases (97), and RBIs (38).

McCaw led the Valley with a .417 average in conference games and paced the Redbirds at .369 overall. 

Libman batted .308 as the lone Redbird to appear in every game during the regular season.

ISU survives in extra innings: Jeremy Gaines' RBI single scoring Joe Butler in the bottom of the 12th gave ISU a 10-9 win against Evansville in a play-in game of the MVC Tournament at Carbondale.

Evansville had taken a 9-8 lead in the top of the inning, but tied the game on a Cermak home run before the Redbirds loaded the bases for Gaines' single.

Kyle Soberano had doubled home Butler in the bottom of the 10th inning to pull ISU into an 8-8 tie.

Brent Widder singled home Max Malley with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift Evansville into an 8-7 lead.

After Evansville scored three runs in the top of the first inning on an Eric Roberts three-run home run off ISU starter Sinisko.

The Redbirds matched that in the bottom of the first when Aidan Huggins slugged a two-run homer and Hays followed with a solo shot.

Libman's three-run blast in the second gave ISU a 6-3 lead.

Evansville scored once in the third and twice in the fifth to tie. The Aces seized a 7-6 edge in the seventh as Danny Borgstrom's single drove in Roberts.

ISU forged another tie in the bottom of the seventh when Nick Giles doubled and scored as Huggins beat out an infield single on a call that withstood replay review.

The Redbirds had runners on second and third with one out in the ninth but could not push across the winning run.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

