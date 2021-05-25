Watch now: Illinois State's Ryan Cermak named Defensive Player of the Year; Redbirds win in 12

Evansville had taken a 9-8 lead in the top of the inning, but tied the game on a Cermak home run before the Redbirds loaded the bases for Gaines' single.

Kyle Soberano had doubled home Butler in the bottom of the 10th inning to pull ISU into an 8-8 tie.

Brent Widder singled home Max Malley with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift Evansville into an 8-7 lead.

After Evansville scored three runs in the top of the first inning on an Eric Roberts three-run home run off ISU starter Sinisko.

The Redbirds matched that in the bottom of the first when Aidan Huggins slugged a two-run homer and Hays followed with a solo shot.

Libman's three-run blast in the second gave ISU a 6-3 lead.

Evansville scored once in the third and twice in the fifth to tie. The Aces seized a 7-6 edge in the seventh as Danny Borgstrom's single drove in Roberts.

ISU forged another tie in the bottom of the seventh when Nick Giles doubled and scored as Huggins beat out an infield single on a call that withstood replay review.

The Redbirds had runners on second and third with one out in the ninth but could not push across the winning run.

