Watch now: Illinois State's season comes to end with MVC tourney play-in loss to UNI

Bowen Born got inside to give UNI a 62-56 lead with 2:26 left. Josiah Strong's reverse layup with 1:47 left got ISU within 62-58, but that was as close as it got for the Redbirds.

"We were missing good looks, that's it," said Muller. "If we go back and watch the film we'll see us getting good shots. We didn't turn the ball over a ton down the stretch. It was just an inability to make good shots."

Horne was held to 2-of-8 shooting as UNI made some defensive adjustments from Saturday.

"It really was about pride and being able to stop his drives and penetration," said Born, the MVC Freshman of the Year. "He did a great job getting downhill (Saturday). It was stopping his drives and really helping in the gap that helped."

ISU went on a 10-2 run to take a 23-16 lead midway through the first half. But turnovers, a sore spot all season for ISU, began to crop up.

Luckily for ISU, the Panthers were ice cold outside the arc. UNI missed all nine of its 3-point attempts in the first half, but took a 30-29 on Carter's short bank shot with 43 seconds left.

ISU finished with 10 turnovers in the first half and was outscored 22-14 in the paint as Phyfe made 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 at the line for 13 points.