Watch now: Illinois State's season comes to end with MVC tourney play-in loss to UNI

ST. LOUIS — Illinois State held the lead for more than 22 minutes in Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in game against Northern Iowa.
However, the last six-plus minutes didn't go the Redbirds' way as their season came to a frustrating end.
Northern Iowa limited ISU to three baskets in that closing stretch. The Panthers used 21 points and nine rebounds from junior center Austin Phyfe to down ISU, 65-60, at Enterprise Center.
"We did not finish how we wanted, but we have a big offseason to work on, spring and summer," said junior center Dusan Mahorcic, who led ISU with 15 points. "I'm sure we'll come ready for next year. It's definitely going to be better than this one."
ISU, which doesn't have a senior, ended with a 7-18 record after losing to Northern Iowa (10-15) for the third time in the last seven days.
DJ Horne, who poured in a career-high 34 against the Panthers in a double overtime loss Saturday at Redbird Arena, was held to 10 points along with Antonio Reeves.
The Redbirds hurt themselves again with 16 turnovers, which allowed the Panthers to gain a 20-6 advantage in points off turnovers. ISU also was 4 of 23 outside the arc, including 1 of 11 in the second half.
"Similar lessons throughout the season as far as consistent mindset, being able to finish out games and making big shots and the right plays, locking in and being solid," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "I was really hoping we could experience some success (in the tournament) because that's a big deal for younger groups. I'm disappointed in that.
"We have a good group. We have a long way to go, but I think this year there was a lot of growth."
ISU shot 41% from the field and UNI hit 43%. The Panthers missed their first 13 3-point attempts, but made 4 of the last 8 in crunch time. Senior guard Tywhon Pickford had a big game for UNI with 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
The Panthers advanced to face No. 2-seeded Drake (24-3) at 5 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal game.
ISU started the second half on an 8-3 run and took a 37-33 lead on freshman Howard Fleming Jr.'s layup with 16:55 left.
UNI's Trae Berhow committed a Flagrant 1 foul as Dedric Boyd was going in for a layup. Boyd split a pair of free throws for a 43-39 lead. ISU got the ball, but Abdou Ndiaye, who earlier sank a 3-pointer to break a 39-all tie, was long with another perimeter shot.
Noah Carter finally stopped UNI's 3-point drought by burying one from the corner to put the Panthers ahead, 44-43, with 10:54 left.
"You keep shooting at our place. You just keep letting it rip," said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson. "It doesn't matter if you make one, miss one, miss three in a row. You just keep letting it rip."
Horne was fouled by Pickford outside the arc and sank three free throws to put ISU ahead, 54-53. But that was the Redbirds' last lead as they missed four of their next five shots and committed two costly turnovers, allowing the Panthers to take control.
Bowen Born got inside to give UNI a 62-56 lead with 2:26 left. Josiah Strong's reverse layup with 1:47 left got ISU within 62-58, but that was as close as it got for the Redbirds.
"We were missing good looks, that's it," said Muller. "If we go back and watch the film we'll see us getting good shots. We didn't turn the ball over a ton down the stretch. It was just an inability to make good shots."
Horne was held to 2-of-8 shooting as UNI made some defensive adjustments from Saturday.
"It really was about pride and being able to stop his drives and penetration," said Born, the MVC Freshman of the Year. "He did a great job getting downhill (Saturday). It was stopping his drives and really helping in the gap that helped."
ISU went on a 10-2 run to take a 23-16 lead midway through the first half. But turnovers, a sore spot all season for ISU, began to crop up.
Luckily for ISU, the Panthers were ice cold outside the arc. UNI missed all nine of its 3-point attempts in the first half, but took a 30-29 on Carter's short bank shot with 43 seconds left.
ISU finished with 10 turnovers in the first half and was outscored 22-14 in the paint as Phyfe made 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 at the line for 13 points.
Mahorcic committed seven of ISU's turnovers, including five in the first half. He played Phyfe, an all-league first team pick last year and third-team selection this season, toe to toe for the last three games and learned some valuable lessons.
"I look at this season as big growth as a team," said Mahorcic. "A lot of guys, including me, had not played a Valley game before this season. This is going to be a step up for us."
