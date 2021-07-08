Watch now: Illinois State's women's basketball player Jada Stinson to compete for Puerto Rico in Olympics

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball newcomer Jada Stinson will be making a stop before she plays for the Redbirds this fall.

Stinson, a graduate transfer from Arkansas State, has been selected to Puerto Rico’s roster to compete in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation announced Wednesday night.

The Puerto Rico women’s basketball team will be making its historic first appearance at the Olympics on July 27 at 7 a.m. (CT) against China. The squad will also face Australia and Belgium in Group C play.

“It means so much to represent an island that has so much pride and love for one another,” said Stinson, a 5-foot-8 guard. “Excited isn’t even the best word that can describe how I feel to be playing in the Olympics. I can’t wait to make unforgettable memories in Tokyo.”

Stinson is the third ISU women's basketball player to compete in the Olympics.

Charlotte Lewis represented Team USA in 1976 in Montreal, while Cathy Boswell played for the U.S. during the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games.

“We are so proud of Jada,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “I can’t even imagine the excitement she is feeling right now. Having the opportunity to compete at the very highest level, and to be called an Olympian, is an achievement that very few athletes every experience. We are thrilled to call her a Redbird.”

Stinson started 16 of 21 games as Arkansas State posted a 9-12 record this past season. She led the Red Wolves in scoring at 12.6 points per game and in assists (68) and steals (33).

A native of Elizabethtown, Ky., Stinson spent her first two seasons at Memphis. She appeared in 58 games and started 30 while averaging 6.8 points as a freshman and 5.8 as a sophomore.

She sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring to Arkansas State. Stinson will have two years of eligibility with the Redbirds.

Stinson has been training with the Puerto Rico National Team in San Juan since early May. The Fayetteville, N.C. native was first called up to the national team in March of this year for the Centrobasket Tournament in El Salvador and most recently helped Puerto Rico in its FIBA Women’s AmeriCup run in June that culminated in a second-place finish, falling to the U.S. in the championship.

Stinson and the rest of the Puerto Rican team will depart for Japan on Sunday.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23 with women’s basketball group play opening on July 25. The quarterfinals are set for Aug. 3-4 with the semifinals on Aug. 6 and the medal games set for Aug. 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.