Watch now: Illinois State's youth to get the ultimate test against unbeaten (and older) Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Halfway through the Missouri Valley Conference season, Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr. has come to a quick realization.
"For me and the freshmen guys and the juco guys, this is the first time being in this conference. These guys (in the MVC) are smart, older and know how to play the game," he said.
Fleming and the Redbirds haven't even seen Drake yet, either.
The average age of Drake's starters is 23.3 years old, which was older than the Chicago Bulls for a while. The Bulldogs are smart and definitely know how to play the game, too.
Drake is off to a school-record 15-0 start and among only four undefeated teams left in the nation along with Gonzaga, Baylor and Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs, coming off two hard-fought wins at Missouri State earlier this week after a 23-day layoff, entertain ISU at 2 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday at the Knapp Center.
ISU is trying to shake off two losses to Valparaiso last weekend, ending a 1-4 homestand. The Redbirds (5-10, 2-7) know they're a big underdog against Drake, but are embracing the challenge.
"I feel we're better than our record shows," said Fleming, who has moved into ISU's starting lineup. "We feel if we come in with the right mindset we can steal one and shock everybody."
That will be easier said than done.
Drake has won 12 games by double digits and rank fourth in the nation in scoring margin at 21.6 points. The Bulldogs are doing it on both ends. Drake is No. 13 nationally in scoring defense (60.9 points) while offensively are fourth in field goal percentage (.535) and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.414).
Even when Drake fell behind by 17 at Missouri State on Tuesday in its first game since positive COVID-19 cases shut down the program, the Bulldogs didn't flinch. Led by point guard Roman Penn, they stormed back for a 65-61 win and followed that up the next day with a 78-73 victory to go 6-0 in the league.
"When you're playing a team as solid as Drake it's going to be difficult," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They play better at home. Their shooting numbers are better at home ... we're going to have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance."
Penn has turned himself into a leading contender for the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVC's most valuable player. The 6-foot redshirt junior leads the league in assists (5.2) while scoring 13.0 points.
Shanquan Hemphill could be the Valley's Newcomer of the Year. The 6-6 wiry lefthanded forward, a graduate transfer from Green Bay, paces the Bulldogs with a 14.7 scoring average and is a force at the top when Drake goes to full-court pressure.
"I've never seen a dude like this," said Muller. "First of all he's an elite defender, guarding the ball and deflections and steals and guarding multiple positions. His wingspan has to be 7-foot or something. His athleticism jumps off the screen, and the way he can score the ball out to 6-7 feet with both hands is so unique."
Fleming is giving ISU something unique, too.
At 6-5, the Louisville native gives the Redbirds a tall point guard who can see over the defense. With ISU using its 2-3 zone as its primary half-court defense, Fleming is able to play in the back row and let the Redbirds use a four-guard lineup to get its best players on the floor.
"For me it's having that grit and will to win," said Fleming, who grabbed 10 rebounds in the first game against Valpo. "I'm down there with guys 6-8 and 6-9, way bigger than me and 50 more pounds than me. But I'm still going to go out there trying to get that board."
Fleming, who averages 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, has settled down and is becoming more comfortable with each game.
He suffered a couple six-turnover outings early in the season, but has committed only 14 in the last eight games. Fleming also has shown flashes of taking smaller defenders in the lane and showed his range Sunday by making 3-of-3 attempts from outside the arc.
"Coming from high school, I played with bunch of shooters, too, and I was always the one looking for people and making sure everyone gets their touches," said Fleming, who played for tradition-rich Male High School in Louisville. "My offensive game has always been the last step for me. I'll definitely be working on that."
Muller likes the progress that Fleming is making.
"When he gets comfortable doing more, while taking care of the ball, it will really help our team, getting in the paint and making decisions in the paint, using his speed more," said Muller. "He still kind of plays at one pace. He has more speed and aggressiveness to him.
"He can score around the rim. We've seen that here and there, but not consistently .. we really need paint points from our guards."
Another true freshman, 6-6 Emon Washington, is starting to get more minutes in ISU's rotation, too. The growing pains the Redbirds, whose team's average age is 20.4 years, are going through will be put to the test against Drake.
"This is probably the stretch of best attitudes we've coached all year," said Muller. "I tell my teams let us coach basketball, don't make us coach effort or focus or attitudes. But you have a lot of that with young teams, you're coaching effort a lot and focus all the time.
"We've coached more basketball in the last week-and-a-half than we have all year because they've been focused and have energy."
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson