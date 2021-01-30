Watch now: Illinois State's youth to get the ultimate test against unbeaten (and older) Drake

Shanquan Hemphill could be the Valley's Newcomer of the Year. The 6-6 wiry lefthanded forward, a graduate transfer from Green Bay, paces the Bulldogs with a 14.7 scoring average and is a force at the top when Drake goes to full-court pressure.

"I've never seen a dude like this," said Muller. "First of all he's an elite defender, guarding the ball and deflections and steals and guarding multiple positions. His wingspan has to be 7-foot or something. His athleticism jumps off the screen, and the way he can score the ball out to 6-7 feet with both hands is so unique."

Fleming is giving ISU something unique, too.

At 6-5, the Louisville native gives the Redbirds a tall point guard who can see over the defense. With ISU using its 2-3 zone as its primary half-court defense, Fleming is able to play in the back row and let the Redbirds use a four-guard lineup to get its best players on the floor.

"For me it's having that grit and will to win," said Fleming, who grabbed 10 rebounds in the first game against Valpo. "I'm down there with guys 6-8 and 6-9, way bigger than me and 50 more pounds than me. But I'm still going to go out there trying to get that board."

Fleming, who averages 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, has settled down and is becoming more comfortable with each game.