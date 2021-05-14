Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan captures second straight NCAA Division III golf championship

Illinois Wesleyan didn't get a chance to defend its NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship last year when the tourney was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wait didn't seem to bother the Titans.

IWU led from Tuesday's Division III Championship opening round and cruised to the title in Friday's final round at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, W. Va. The Titans fired a final-round 292 for an 1,155 total and a 13-stroke victory over No. 1 ranked Methodist (N.C.).

Senior Justin Park rebounded from a 80 on Thursday to lead the Titans in the final round with an even-par 71 on the Jones Course.

IWU had three golfers place in the top-10.

Senior Rob Wuethrich was the Titans' low finisher. Wuethrich fired 73-288 to tie for fourth, three strokes behind medalist Will Hocker of Webster.

IWU junior Jimmy Morton, who was tied for the individual lead entering Friday, had 75-289 to place sixth. Sophomore Ethan Wilkins shot 75-292 to take 10th.

Another IWU senior, Andrew Abel, shot 73-295 to tie for 12th. Park tied for 34th at 301.

Wuethrich and Abel were part of the 2019 title team.