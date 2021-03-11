Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan tries to close truncated season with championship

WHEATON — Ron Rose has an Illinois Wesleyan basketball team capable of a lengthy postseason run.

Yet this year, the Titans’ season will end on Friday.

With the NCAA Division III Tournament canceled because of a lack of nationwide participation, IWU’s final chance to take the court occurs at King Arena at 7 p.m.

The No. 8-ranked Titans (7-1) face No. 3 Wheaton (12-0) in the championship game of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament, a contest IWU has never won.

“We know this is our national championship, and we’re treating it like one. We’re going to give it our all,” Wesleyan senior Doug Wallen said. “It would mean so much to know all of our hard work had paid off.”

Rose cherishes the eight games his Titans have played and embraces the significance of the final one.

