Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan tries to close truncated season with championship

WHEATON — Ron Rose has an Illinois Wesleyan basketball team capable of a lengthy postseason run.
Yet this year, the Titans’ season will end on Friday.
With the NCAA Division III Tournament canceled because of a lack of nationwide participation, IWU’s final chance to take the court occurs at King Arena at 7 p.m.
The No. 8-ranked Titans (7-1) face No. 3 Wheaton (12-0) in the championship game of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament, a contest IWU has never won.
“We know this is our national championship, and we’re treating it like one. We’re going to give it our all,” Wesleyan senior Doug Wallen said. “It would mean so much to know all of our hard work had paid off.”
Rose cherishes the eight games his Titans have played and embraces the significance of the final one.
“For us to go through this journey and the challenges we’ve had with games canceled, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” said the IWU coach. “It would be a storybook ending to be able to win that last game, especially with how hard these guys have prepared during the pandemic all spring, summer and fall on their own doing what they had to do to prepare not knowing if we were going to play.”
Wesleyan and Wheaton did not meet during the regular season and will match considerable firepower.
Nyameye Adom, a 6-foot-1 junior, averages 22.1 points for the Thunder. He receives support from 5-11 junior Tyson Cruikshank (16.4), 6-5 senior Cade Alioth (11.6, 11.2 rebounds) and 6-3 junior Luke Anthony (11.4).
“We know they’re a great team, too,” Wallen said. “It’s a fun challenge. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m pretty pumped.”
The Titans counter with seven players scoring at least eight points per outing. Matt Leritz, a 6-7 junior, checks in at 16.0 points and 10.4 rebounds.
Wallen, a 6-5 senior, chips in 12.1 points, 6-2 junior Cory Noe 10.0, 6-7 senior Charlie Bair 9.3, 5-11 junior Keondre Schumacher 9.1, 6-4 junior Peter Lambesis 8.5 and 6-0 sophomore Luke Yoder 8.1.
“We know the quality ballclub they have. They can score it and they defend hard,” said Rose. “It’s a great opportunity to be in the game, and it would be special to win it.”
