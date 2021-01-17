Watch now: Indiana State completes weekend MVC sweep against Illinois State

Illinois State warming up before trying to gain split of weekend series vs. Indiana State at 3 pm. Game on Marquee Sports Network. pic.twitter.com/Zn8DwpAV6g— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 17, 2021
NORMAL — Tyreke Key led the way with 18 points as Indiana State downed Illinois State, 74-68, on Sunday at Redbird Arena to complete a Missouri Valley Conference weekend sweep.
Dedric Boyd paced the Redbirds (4-8, 1-5) with 19 points while Antonio Reeves added 14, Dusan Mahorcic 12 and freshman Howard Fleming Jr. 10. The Redbirds, who led only 23 seconds, hurt themselves by committing 16 turnovers and going 11 of 20 at the free throw line.
Randy Miller Jr. contributed 13 points while Tre Williams and Tobias Howard Jr. had 11 points each for Indiana State (6-7, 3-5).
Indiana State quickly extended a four-point halftime lead to 51-38 with 14:01 left, capped by two Miller 3-pointers. The Redbirds seemed on life support before going on an 8-0 run, helped by two baskets from Fleming, to get within 51-46 with 11:25 left.
DJ Horne's 3-pointer drew the Redbirds within 53-49. But Cooper Neese sank a wide-open 16-footer and Howard swished a 3-pointer to bump the lead to nine.
The Sycamores took a 66-51 lead before a late ISU rally. Four times the Redbirds got within five, but couldn't get closer.
ISU came out sluggish again and the Sycamores pounced. Indiana State built a pair of 11-point leads at 16-5 and 26-15 before the Redbirds ditched their zone.
Reeves' two 3-pointers started a 16-4 run, capped by Reeves' basket, for ISU's first lead at 31-30 with 3:31 left. But Williams got position deep and scored on a jump hook on the following possession to give the Sycamores a lead they never relinquished.
Howard's 3-point staked Indiana State to a 38-34 halftime lead. ISU went 5 of 11 outside the arc, but only 3 of 9 at the line. The Sycamores shot 52% from the field.
ISU faces Interstate 74 rival Bradley at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Arena.
This story will be updated.
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson