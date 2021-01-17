Watch now: Indiana State completes weekend MVC sweep against Illinois State

NORMAL — Tyreke Key led the way with 18 points as Indiana State downed Illinois State, 74-68, on Sunday at Redbird Arena to complete a Missouri Valley Conference weekend sweep.

Dedric Boyd paced the Redbirds (4-8, 1-5) with 19 points while Antonio Reeves added 14, Dusan Mahorcic 12 and freshman Howard Fleming Jr. 10. The Redbirds, who led only 23 seconds, hurt themselves by committing 16 turnovers and going 11 of 20 at the free throw line.

Randy Miller Jr. contributed 13 points while Tre Williams and Tobias Howard Jr. had 11 points each for Indiana State (6-7, 3-5).

Indiana State quickly extended a four-point halftime lead to 51-38 with 14:01 left, capped by two Miller 3-pointers. The Redbirds seemed on life support before going on an 8-0 run, helped by two baskets from Fleming, to get within 51-46 with 11:25 left.

DJ Horne's 3-pointer drew the Redbirds within 53-49. But Cooper Neese sank a wide-open 16-footer and Howard swished a 3-pointer to bump the lead to nine.

The Sycamores took a 66-51 lead before a late ISU rally. Four times the Redbirds got within five, but couldn't get closer.