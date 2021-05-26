Watch now: Indiana State hands Illinois State baseball MVC Tournament defeat

IT'S GONE!@RedbirdBaseball's Ryan Cermak hits a homer for the second day in a row, cutting into the INS lead with one out in the ⬆️9⃣— Missouri Valley Conference (@MVCsports) May 26, 2021
📺https://t.co/Sh3wnxCoX6#MVCbaseball | #TheValleyRunsDeep pic.twitter.com/TMIUq5FYYK
CARBONDALE — Missouri Valley Conference all-star pitcher Geremy Guerrero kept Illinois State in check Wednesday as Indiana State posted a 5-2 victory in the MVC Tournament.
Guerrero pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, walking one and striking out four.
ISU (23-33) continues in the double elimination tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m. against Valparaiso.
The Redbirds seized a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Joe Butler singled home Tyson Hays.
Indiana State's Ellison Hanna touched ISU starter Colton Johnson for a two-run home run in bottom of the second.
There was no more scoring until the seventh when Hanna struck again for a solo homer and Josue Urdaneta pushed the Sycamores' led to 4-1 with a run-scoring double.
Indiana State tacked on an eighth inning run before Ryan Cermak cracked a solo homer for the Redbirds in the ninth.
Johnson allowed 11 hits and four earned runs in seven innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked one.
ISU was outhit, 13-7.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt