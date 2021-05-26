Watch now: Indiana State hands Illinois State baseball MVC Tournament defeat

CARBONDALE — Missouri Valley Conference all-star pitcher Geremy Guerrero kept Illinois State in check Wednesday as Indiana State posted a 5-2 victory in the MVC Tournament.

Guerrero pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, walking one and striking out four.

ISU (23-33) continues in the double elimination tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m. against Valparaiso.

The Redbirds seized a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Joe Butler singled home Tyson Hays.

Indiana State's Ellison Hanna touched ISU starter Colton Johnson for a two-run home run in bottom of the second.

There was no more scoring until the seventh when Hanna struck again for a solo homer and Josue Urdaneta pushed the Sycamores' led to 4-1 with a run-scoring double.

Indiana State tacked on an eighth inning run before Ryan Cermak cracked a solo homer for the Redbirds in the ninth.

Johnson allowed 11 hits and four earned runs in seven innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked one.

ISU was outhit, 13-7.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.