Watch now: Indiana State toes the line to beat Illinois State in MVC game

NORMAL — Indiana State proved why its the Missouri Valley Conference's best free throw shooting team by sinking 22 of 24 at the line to take a 73-65 victory against Illinois State on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at Redbird Arena.
DJ Horne paced the Redbirds (4-7, 1-4) with 16 points, while Dusan Mahorcic contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.
Indiana State (5-7, 2-5) received 17 points from Cooper Neese. Tyreke Key added 13 points while Tre Williams had 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Sycamores also grabbed a 43-27 rebounding advantage.
ISU cut an 11-point deficit to 54-49 on Mahorcic's steal and dunk with 9:40 left. But that was as close as the Redbirds got.
DJ Horne gets much needed 3-pointer for Illinois State to cut Indiana State lead to 47-39. pic.twitter.com/A7mxLHCCXs— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 16, 2021
A rash of Redbird early turnovers helped stake Indiana State to a 16-8 lead. The Sycamores then followed suit, allowing ISU to take a brief 25-24 lead on Josiah Strong's 3-pointer with 2:11 left.
But Indiana State closed on an 8-2 run, capped by Cobie Barnes' 3-pointer, for a 31-26 halftime lead.
Antonio Reeves' 3-pointer from the corner as the shot clock was expiring and then layup off a give-and-go feed from Mahoric helped ISU tie the game twice early in the second half.
But Indiana State went on a 13-2 run, thanks to three ISU turnovers, to take the game's biggest lead at 47-36 after Julian Larry's steal and dunk with 13:54 left.
ISU and Sycamores meet at 3 p.m. Sunday to conclude the weekend series at Redbird Arena.
This story will be updated.
