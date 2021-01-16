 Skip to main content
Watch now: Indiana State toes the line to beat Illinois State in MVC game
Watch now: Indiana State toes the line to beat Illinois State in MVC game

NORMAL — Indiana State proved why its the Missouri Valley Conference's best free throw shooting team by sinking 22 of 24 at the line to take a 73-65 victory against Illinois State on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at Redbird Arena.

DJ Horne paced the Redbirds (4-7, 1-4) with 16 points, while Dusan Mahorcic contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana State (5-7, 2-5) received 17 points from Cooper Neese. Tyreke Key added 13 points while Tre Williams had 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Sycamores also grabbed a 43-27 rebounding advantage.

ISU cut an 11-point deficit to 54-49 on Mahorcic's steal and dunk with 9:40 left. But that was as close as the Redbirds got.

A rash of Redbird early turnovers helped stake Indiana State to a 16-8 lead. The Sycamores then followed suit, allowing ISU to take a brief 25-24 lead on Josiah Strong's 3-pointer with 2:11 left.

But Indiana State closed on an 8-2 run, capped by Cobie Barnes' 3-pointer, for a 31-26 halftime lead.  

Antonio Reeves' 3-pointer from the corner as the shot clock was expiring and then layup off a give-and-go feed from Mahoric helped ISU tie the game twice early in the second half.

But Indiana State went on a 13-2 run, thanks to three ISU turnovers, to take the game's biggest lead at 47-36 after Julian Larry's steal and dunk with 13:54 left. 

ISU and Sycamores meet at 3 p.m. Sunday to conclude the weekend series at Redbird Arena.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

