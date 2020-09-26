Watch now: Irvin, Muhammad-Lankford prepare to team up as ISU co-offensive coordinators

The Redbirds’ offensive staff also features line coach Harold Etheridge, running backs coach Khenon Hall and new quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini.

Spack has yet to decide if Irvin or Muhammad-Lankford will call plays when ISU’s season begins on Feb. 20.

“I don’t think either one cares as long as it goes well,” said the Redbird coach.

Spack had co-offensive coordinators in 2016-17 when quarterbacks coach Billy Dicken and line coach Dan Clark shared the position. Both left the team before the 2018 season.

“Good coaches, but I’m not sure they were always on the same page,” Spack said. “That went through my head. But this scenario is very different. I think it will work very well.”

Muhammad-Lankford does not anticipate any issues dividing the coordinator workload with Irvin

“Being with the receivers, I’ve been primarily with the passing game. C.J. has been with the run game,” he said. “We’ll work together to bring together a plan.”

Belluomini played quarterback at Westchester St. Joseph’s. He passed up small college playing opportunities to get into coaching.