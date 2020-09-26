Watch now: Irvin, Muhammad-Lankford prepare to team up as ISU co-offensive coordinators

NORMAL – C.J. Irvin’s Illinois State playing career was curtailed by foot injuries.
Irvin did not realize at the time the health issues would eventually lead him down a different path with the Redbirds.
“I had no idea how this was all going to work as a player,” Irvin said. “Once I started on the coaching side of things after I quit playing, it always sounded good to come back here as a coach.”
Taking the job as ISU’s tight ends/fullbacks coach in 2019, Irvin’s coaching career took another step last week when he was named Redbird co-offensive coordinator with receivers coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford.
“Those two guys were really impressive in the interview process. They play off each other really well,” ISU head coach Brock Spack said. “There are things we can tweak in what we do. We’re always trying to simplify. Those guys have a good handle on that.”
Bootleg video of Illinois State football practice earlier this week. All social distancing guidelines were followed in the shooting of this. pic.twitter.com/9jWjMe2d6X— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) September 26, 2020
“How it all worked out is pretty surreal. It’s really exciting,” said Irvin, a former offensive lineman. “I really appreciate Coach Spack giving us the chance. To do this and work my way up in the profession at a place that means so much to me makes it even more special.”
Irvin was a student assistant at ISU before spending time as either a graduate assistant or in a quality control position at Houston, Texas and Wisconsin.
“He’s had other experiences that can help him,” Spack said. “C.J. is very smart. He can tie the front end with the receiving corps. Wisconsin is more like us so he’s been around that style of play, a physical running game and play-action passing.”
Muhammad-Lankford also arrived at ISU in 2019. A versatile performer in his playing days at Wyoming, Muhammad-Lankford spent three years as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Southeast Missouri.
“I’m excited. It’s an opportunity you are hopeful for and grateful for,” said Muhammad-Lankford. “It’s one of those things where the hard work doesn’t stop once you’re awarded an opportunity like that. I’m eager to get to work to continue to bring along the offense.”
“Ghaali was a really good player at Wyoming. He led the team in tackles one year and rushing the next,” Spack said. “He’s been around a really good passing game.”
ISU’s offensive coordinator position came open when Kurt Beathard recently left the staff.
The Redbirds’ offensive staff also features line coach Harold Etheridge, running backs coach Khenon Hall and new quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini.
Spack has yet to decide if Irvin or Muhammad-Lankford will call plays when ISU’s season begins on Feb. 20.
“I don’t think either one cares as long as it goes well,” said the Redbird coach.
Spack had co-offensive coordinators in 2016-17 when quarterbacks coach Billy Dicken and line coach Dan Clark shared the position. Both left the team before the 2018 season.
“Good coaches, but I’m not sure they were always on the same page,” Spack said. “That went through my head. But this scenario is very different. I think it will work very well.”
Muhammad-Lankford does not anticipate any issues dividing the coordinator workload with Irvin
“Being with the receivers, I’ve been primarily with the passing game. C.J. has been with the run game,” he said. “We’ll work together to bring together a plan.”
Belluomini played quarterback at Westchester St. Joseph’s. He passed up small college playing opportunities to get into coaching.
“I decided to write every coach in the country to see if I could help coach and get my foot in the door,” Belluomini said. “Dan Hawkins at Boise State was the only one who replied. I was an equipment manager/student assistant. It was an awesome opportunity. I learned a lot from Brent Pease. He was awesome.”
Belluomini also has spent time at South Carolina, Northwestern and Butler.
“I love it. The staff has been so welcoming,” Belluomini said of ISU. “The first day everybody went out of their way to come up and shake hands.”
Belluomini is enthused with his quarterback group led by senior starter Brady Davis.
“Brady has been great. He’s been vocal in meetings, taking the reins as a veteran,” said Belluomini. “It’s an awesome room. All those guys are great.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!