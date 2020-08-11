Watch now: ISU basketball team finds it 'really good to be back in the gym' and getting to know each other

Classes will begin at ISU on Monday, although most will be online. Still, with students flocking to campus beginning later this week it will be imperative for student-athletes to be vigilant and cautious, observing all the guidelines and protocols that have been set.

"Coach Muller has been stressing he's not putting any limits on the players, but we have to be smart. I've been saying the same thing myself," said Fisher. "I don't do anything but go to the gym, do my business and go home.

"I know some of the guys really want to get out there and meet people, but with the virus going on it's about being smart and understanding some things you have to give up."

Muller will be starting his eighth year as the Redbirds' head coach. This is the first time in his tenure that he's had the same coaching staff in back-to-back years with associate head coach Brian Jones and assistants Brian Reese and Marcus Belcher along with director of basketball operations Spencer Johnson and director of player personnel and video John Putyrski.

"It takes time to get a new staff member up to speed with everything involved in a program," said Muller. "They can get comfortable in weeks, but it takes months to go on the court and know what drill it is and just continuity with what we're doing on the court.