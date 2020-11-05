Watch now: ISU basketball team getting close to full strength for practice

NORMAL — This week is starting to resemble business as usual for Illinois State's basketball team.
In other words, the Redbirds are able to really have practices again.
Eight ISU players had to quarantine for 14 days after there were two positive COVID-19 cases on the team. That left ISU head coach Dan Muller and his staff only seven bodies for practice, which makes it impossible to go 5-on-5.
ICYMI, #REDBIRDhoops opened practice this week. Check out the sights and sounds from the opening 🏀 practice! pic.twitter.com/zej34gSpoe— Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) October 17, 2020
Muller said five players returned Monday and, after a day off Tuesday, another player came back Wednesday. That just leaves two players out who are undergoing more testing before being allowed back on the court.
"Actually it's been pretty good," Muller said on Thursday of this week's first two practices. "I've been pleased with the mindset of the guys. The guys who were out are fighting to get back in shape. That takes some time, but if you do it right it doesn't take you more than a week.
"It's still a balance. We have so much work to do to try to get back where we were before we stopped. We have to get them back in shape and avoid injuries if possible because they were out."
Muller limited the number of practices when half the team was out, which allows ISU to have more practices leading up to the season opener. Teams can hold 30 practices in 42 days before the first game, with at least one day off per week.
When asked what the biggest challenge was in getting the team ready for its first game on Nov. 25 in Lincoln, Neb., Muller laughed.
"The first part is conditioning. It's such a different conditioning level when you practice every day which gets you prepared for games," he said. "It's not just lung and cardiovascular conditioning; it's your body just gets used to the grind of practices, which gets you prepared for games. That, by far, is where you're impacted the most."
There are numerous other challenges.
Muller said there is less time to put things in offensively and defensively. Trying to establish a rhythm and confidence also is affected, especially for a team with eight scholarship players who haven't played in an ISU uniform.
"My plan before we stopped playing was to start making a depth chart this week and very soon start getting your top five together," said Muller. "When you have eight guys out two weeks or more that sets that back.
"But in the end, we have what we have and can't control it. We have to be ready to compete when it's time to go. But you could see zones or actions you haven't practiced against much. I don't even know who we're playing yet."
No schedule has been released for the multi-team event in Nebraska which includes ISU. Oklahoma State reportedly pulled out this week. Other teams that have been linked to the event include LSU, Nevada, Cleveland State, Western Kentucky, South Florida, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Northern Iowa, a Missouri Valley Conference member with ISU who wouldn't play the Redbirds there.
ISU is expected to play two games in that MTE and another pair of nonconference games in Liincoln.
Muller said ISU is still working on the rest of its nonconference schedule. Right now, the Redbirds only have two games set. Chicago State announced Thursday that it will be playing Dec. 15 at Redbird Arena.
ISU probably won't know the status of an immediate eligibility waiver on junior forward Sy Chatman for a couple weeks, according to Muller. There has been a conflict working with UMass, where Chatman spent his first two years, that has delayed ISU sending the necessary documentation to the NCAA.
