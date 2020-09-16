Watch now: ISU coach Dan Muller anticipates 'mad scramble' to set up schedules with Nov. 25 start date

"He's just out of shape and hasn't played basketball for the last month," said Muller. "Missing time in the weight room and not being here this summer would hurt anyone, and it definitely hurt Alex.

"But it's way too early to give a full evaluation of where he is other than to know we have to get him in shape and acclimated to the pace we go at. In two-to-three weeks we'll have a better feel on what Alex looks like."

By the middle of September, Muller said coaches usually have an idea how their team is coming along.

Not in 2020.

"With all the stoppages what it really does is delay decision making and evaluation of what you expect from certain guys and what your team is going to look like," said Muller. "It's no one's fault ... its just a different year for everybody."

While there is uncertainty still looming, the NCAA's reported decision of a Nov. 25 start date felt like an early Christmas present.