Watch now: ISU football suspends fall practice over continued schedule uncertainty

The Redbirds’ lone other remaining nonconference game was canceled Wednesday when Dixie State, which was scheduled to play at Hancock Stadium on Nov. 21, declared it would not play any fall games.

“To prepare, I would think they would need a couple games at least,” Spack said of his players. “If it’s just one game, I don’t know if it would go over very well.”

“If we only had the Eastern Illinois game, I think we would have to have a hard conversation whether that’s a viable option at this point,” said Lyons.

Lyons has been communicating with Spack throughout, but wants to talk with the Redbird players to determine their appetite for fall play.

“I would like to have a really good conversation with the coaching staff and players before moving forward at this point,” said Lyons. “I would like to have their input.”

The OVC, Southern and Southland are the only three of 13 FCS conferences which have not canceled or postponed their league schedules.