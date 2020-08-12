Watch now: ISU football suspends fall practice over continued schedule uncertainty

NORMAL — The Illinois State football schedule is down to one fall game — a Sept. 12 home contest against Eastern Illinois.
With continuing uncertainty surrounding that game, the Redbirds have suspended their fall practice schedule.
“That game is still on the schedule,” ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons said Wednesday. “The OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) is having their meeting tomorrow (Thursday). We will wait and see what the outcome is.
“Tom Michael (Eastern AD) and I have had a couple conversations. We’ll have a follow up conversation on Friday.”
Lyons has inquired and received inquiries from other schools, including FBS programs, about possible fall games.
“But it’s gone very quiet the past week,” said Lyons. “I don’t know how realistic any of those conversations are.”
Both Lyons and ISU coach Brock Spack aren’t convinced playing a single fall game would be worth it with the eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference slate delayed until spring.
The Redbirds’ lone other remaining nonconference game was canceled Wednesday when Dixie State, which was scheduled to play at Hancock Stadium on Nov. 21, declared it would not play any fall games.
“To prepare, I would think they would need a couple games at least,” Spack said of his players. “If it’s just one game, I don’t know if it would go over very well.”
“If we only had the Eastern Illinois game, I think we would have to have a hard conversation whether that’s a viable option at this point,” said Lyons.
Lyons has been communicating with Spack throughout, but wants to talk with the Redbird players to determine their appetite for fall play.
“I would like to have a really good conversation with the coaching staff and players before moving forward at this point,” said Lyons. “I would like to have their input.”
The OVC, Southern and Southland are the only three of 13 FCS conferences which have not canceled or postponed their league schedules.
The OVC could postpone their conference season until the spring and give their schools the option of playing fall nonconference games, just as the MVFC has already done.
Missouri State of the MVFC will play at Oklahoma on Sept. 12, and media reports indicate North Dakota State is talking to Nebraska about a possible matchup.
In the OVC, Tennessee Tech has added September contests with FBS programs Texas Christian and Southern Mississippi in the past week.
Brock Spack discusses his recruiting class pic.twitter.com/fyBFCdp5sL— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) December 18, 2019
The Redbirds are continuing to lift weights while practice is suspended. Spack described the uncertainty as “difficult” on his players.
“I feel really bad for the players. I’m trying to give my team some solid information, but we don’t have a lot yet,” he said. “It’s been tough on people. It’s no one’s fault. Something like this hasn’t happened before. There’s no book on it.”
Lyons said the MVFC has yet to decide what a spring season would look like. The Redbirds were scheduled to play everyone in the league with the exception of South Dakota State and Youngstown State this fall.
“I will ask that question to the Valley staff,” said Lyons. “Right now, I don’t have an answer.”
Testing update: According to Lyons, the third wave of COVID testing for ISU athletes and staff produced one positive in 235 tests.
The one case was a football player who was already in quarantine at the time of his positive test because a roommate had previously tested positive.
“No positive cases have been traced back to our field, our weight room or our meeting rooms,” Spack said. “That’s a credit to our kids. Once we got in our bubble, we had nothing happen here. Our kids did exactly what they were told to do and it worked out well.”
Thus far, in testing dating back to July, ISU has received five positives in 518 tests for a positivity rate of less than one percent.
“I think that says volumes about the character and maturity of our student-athletes to take this seriously and try to stay as healthy as they possibly can,” said Lyons. “I can’t say enough nice things about how our student-athletes have responded to stay in their bubble and get better at their individual sports.”
Randy Reinhardt's top 5 games
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!