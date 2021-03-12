Watch now: ISU women suffer one-point loss in MVC Tournament quarterfinals

MOLINE — Finally, Illinois State seemed like it was gaining some separation from Loyola during the fourth quarter in Friday night's tense Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game.
The Ramblers had other ideas.
Loyola rallied from a five-point deficit with 4:31 left. Maya Chandler, the MVC Freshman of the Year, sank one free throw with 1.6 seconds left that was the difference as the sixth-seeded Ramblers stunned No. 3 ISU, 61-60.
"This was a March game. We knew it would be a grind-out game and probably would come down to the final couple possessions," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "We just did not do enough. We had that five-point lead and had some really good looks and got the ball where we wanted it to go."
ISU had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 15-7. Now the Redbirds must wait until Monday to find out if they will have a spot in the 32-team Women's National Invitation Tournament.
Senior JuJu Redmond tied her career high with 23 points for ISU, making 9 of 10 shots, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 2 of 2 at the line. She also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists.
Redmond, who carried the Redbirds the first three quarters, tried to get up an off-balance 16-footer at the buzzer for the win. The attempt didn't fall, but it came after the buzzer and wouldn't have been good anyway.
"Honestly they made shots, kick outs and second-chance rebounds," said Redmond of Loyola's strong finish. "From our end we didn't box out and get rebounds and were giving them second chances and open shots."
The Ramblers (11-12), who lost twice to ISU last weekend in Chicago, advanced to Saturday's 4 p.m. semifinal against No. 2 Drake (16-10).
The game featured 11 lead changes and 10 ties.
"That is the most March game I've ever been part of since I've taken the (Loyola) head coaching job," said Kate Achter. "I've done it with one of my favorite teams I've ever been part of. They played so, so hard. I thought we played a really great conference season and left some games on the table."
Loyola junior center Allison Day, like Redmond a first-team all-MVC choice, also scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
ISU outshot the Ramblers from the field, 52.4% to 46%, but Loyola went 10 of 25 from 3-point range while ISU was 6 of 14.
"They shot the ball exceptionally. They're coming in shooting about 28% from 3, and they shoot 40. That's a scary thing," said Gillespie. "Allison Day, if she's not the best she's one of the best skilled post players in our league. Our game plan was not to play her one-on-one. That's my fault. We were supposed to trap on every catch."
Paige Saylor added 10 points for the Redbirds.
The lead changed hands seven times with five ties during a hectic back-and-forth third quarter which ended with Redmond burying a 3-pointer from the corner with 11 seconds left to give ISU a 46-45 lead.
ISU built the lead to 58-53 on Saylor's two free throws midway through the fourth quarter. But the Redbirds had only one more basket after that, Saylor's steal and layup for a 60-58 lead with 1:45 left.
Loyola's Sam Galanopoulos, who scored 11 points, drove inside to score and tie the game with 1:14 left. ISU had turnovers on its next two possessions before Chandler was fouled with 1.6 seconds left.
Chandler's first free throw attempt rattled around the rim a couple times before falling. She missed the second as ISU quickly called a timeout.
The Redbirds got the ball in the frontcourt with 1.3 seconds left. Maya Wong inbounded to Redmond, who was tightly defended.
"They were switching up, and we didn't think we could get anything to the rim," said Gillespie of the final play. "It's something we work on all the time in practice. The game should have never been there, but it was and we came up on the short end."
ISU grabbed a 12-6 lead before turnovers began to slow the Redbirds.
Loyola used an 8-0 run to take its first lead at 14-12 early in the second quarter on Day's short jumper in the lane. Redmond scored six points in a 9-2 ISU run to regain a 21-17 lead.
But the Ramblers hit back-to-back 3-pointers by Anna Brown and Chandler to take their biggest lead at 26-21 with 1:14 left. After DeAnna Wilson sank two free throws, the Redbirds got a defensive stop and Redmond bagged a 19-foot jumper to cut the deficit to 26-25 at halftime.
ISU shot 48% from the field, but committed nine turnovers in the first half. The Redbirds held Loyola to 38%, but the Ramblers were 4 of 11 outside the arc.
For the game, ISU finished with 15 turnovers, one more than Loyola, while the Ramblers gained a 23-22 rebounding edge.
"What we did all week was focus on being confident and, as Allison said, let it fly," said Achter. "We had nothing to lose. You saw that down the stretch. We got some wide open 3s and let it fly. That was huge for our players' confidence."
