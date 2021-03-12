Watch now: ISU women suffer one-point loss in MVC Tournament quarterfinals

"They were switching up, and we didn't think we could get anything to the rim," said Gillespie of the final play. "It's something we work on all the time in practice. The game should have never been there, but it was and we came up on the short end."

ISU grabbed a 12-6 lead before turnovers began to slow the Redbirds.

Loyola used an 8-0 run to take its first lead at 14-12 early in the second quarter on Day's short jumper in the lane. Redmond scored six points in a 9-2 ISU run to regain a 21-17 lead.

But the Ramblers hit back-to-back 3-pointers by Anna Brown and Chandler to take their biggest lead at 26-21 with 1:14 left. After DeAnna Wilson sank two free throws, the Redbirds got a defensive stop and Redmond bagged a 19-foot jumper to cut the deficit to 26-25 at halftime.

ISU shot 48% from the field, but committed nine turnovers in the first half. The Redbirds held Loyola to 38%, but the Ramblers were 4 of 11 outside the arc.

For the game, ISU finished with 15 turnovers, one more than Loyola, while the Ramblers gained a 23-22 rebounding edge.

"What we did all week was focus on being confident and, as Allison said, let it fly," said Achter. "We had nothing to lose. You saw that down the stretch. We got some wide open 3s and let it fly. That was huge for our players' confidence."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.